Fans mock security at Bad Bunny’s concert and this is his reaction

bad bunny He continues to give presentations in the United States, as a final part of his “Last World Tour” tour, while still preparing for his next tour, The Most Important Tour of the World. During a show in Seattle last Tuesday, the Puerto Rican singer had a strange moment.

During the singer’s show He encountered a huge surprise when a fan managed to avoid the security of the place and took to the stage To be closer to Yonaguni’s interpreter, who was with her a tender gesture.

At Climate Pledge Arena, while singing one of his musicals on stage, a fan taunted the cast and set off on “Benedictfrom behind. Seeing two men in black approaching, the woman grabbed Bourke’s Bad Bunny with both arms to prevent them from taking her off the stage.

Bad Bunny kissed him

After some struggles and that’s almost bad bunny He lost his balance, so the artist tried to see what was happening since his face was far away. It was then that conflicts began and the singer almost lost his balance. Astonished, the artist looked to the sides, trying to decipher what was happening, because when he turned his back he could not help but feel the young woman’s arms pressing on his waist.

And when the security men managed to persuade the young woman to release the interpreter of “Yo Berio Sola”, they immediately separated her from him. But before they take it away, Bad Bunny kissed the fan on the cheekwho, although not for long with her idol, retired very happy.