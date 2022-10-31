Fans disappointed and confused by Henry Cavill’s farewell – Nerd4.life

The fan From the Netflix series of the magicianvaguely inspired by the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski, said they were disappointed and confused by the abandonment of Henry Cavill, the actor who played Geralt of Rivia for the first three seasons. He will be replaced, as you know, by Liam Hemsworth, who will take on the role of magician from season four onwards.

The reasons for Cavill’s farewell were not disclosed. The two most approved theses are: the first is that she wants him more interested in the Superman role, in which he will return to take on the role, while the second relates to alleged disagreements with production for the overall quality of the series. Season two and three in particular, which deviated a lot from the books. Of course it is fair to specify that we are only talking about speculation, and also because the official Cavill message on the matter does not say anything, and at the moment there are no certified rumors that can shed light on this matter. Let’s re-read what the actor wrote on social media:

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been full of monsters and adventures, and unfortunately, I will be putting my medal and my swords for Season 4. In my place, the wonderful Liam Hemsworth will take on the role of the white wolf. With the greatest literary characters, I pass the torch respectfully for the time I spent portraying Geralt and with enthusiasm to see Liam’s version of the man The most amazing and subtle. Liam, this character has a wonderful depth, have fun and immerse yourself in his character and see what you can find.”

Like we said, the Interactions Some fans weren’t quite enthusiastic about the news. For example, Twitter user @AlexBamford3 asked for clarification, as it was previously said that Cavill will be involved in the project for seven years.

UserConvolcatedElegy said he was disappointed with the news and hopes that Season 3 will end, without having to watch Season 4. Many others, including those who can no longer envision the series without a sponsor for those who criticize it for being too greedy in their choice.

Of course, such news was expected to produce a lot of reactions from the audience, also because we are talking about a series of huge successes.