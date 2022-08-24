Fall destroys the French party, Switzerland is the world champion in the relay team

France dominated the race with complete authority
France started with a real team for the 2022 World Relay Team Championship. A team that did not spare any category and no star wanted to be left out. It’s a World Cup at home for them and they wanted to start off strong. Since the second relay of six, they have dominated the race with complete authority. The win seemed to be hers but in the penultimate relay, Tatiana Turno’s downfall ended her options.
France spared no strength in any class and had a real “dream team”, but they weren’t so lucky
Jordan Sarro (Elite Men), Luana Lecomte (Elite Female), Line Burquier (Female U-23), Tatiana Tourneau (Young Woman), Adrien Bouchis (Male U23) and Alexandre Martins (Rookie Male) make up a team in that each member of the Its members have options to shine in its class on an individual level. A real “dream team” that seemed to never fail.
Although Luca Braidot put Italy at the top of the rankings in the first relay, Loana Lecomte was responsible for putting France at the top of the rankings in the second relay.
In the penultimate relay, when everything seemed to be under control, the fall of Tatiana Tourneau ended the dream of France. He broke the saddle in it, which ended up being a huge burden to his return.
Extremely open race on the last lap
Switzerland found itself in the driving position on the last lap and Nino Schurter did not fail
With France out of the game, Switzerland found itself in the lead in the race with Nino Schurter as the last saviour. It seemed like a big guarantee of victory, but neither Italy nor the United States made it easy for them. So much so that the top three teams arrived in just a few seconds.
In this way, Switzerland claimed the new Team Relay title in a race that seemed to be completely lost. Italy ranked second and the USA third.
Spain ranked thirteenth.
