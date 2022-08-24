Fall destroys the French party, Switzerland is the world champion in the relay team

France dominated the race with complete authority

France started with a real team for the 2022 World Relay Team Championship. A team that did not spare any category and no star wanted to be left out. It’s a World Cup at home for them and they wanted to start off strong. Since the second relay of six, they have dominated the race with complete authority. The win seemed to be hers but in the penultimate relay, Tatiana Turno’s downfall ended her options.