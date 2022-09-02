Faced with the surge of soldiers, the Swiss Guard opened a press office in Switzerland – ZENIT

(Zenit News / Vatican City, 09.01.2022). – The Swiss Papal Guard reported this Thursday, September 1, that “due to the increase of the Papal Swiss Guard from 110 to 135 men, the need for new recruits has increased.” This need leads them to “extend their presence in Switzerland by establishing a press office and a point of contact with the authorities”. The commander of the Swiss Guard entrusted this task to Stefan Weir.

Stefan Weir is 57 years old and he is originally from Visp (VS). For several years he was in direct contact with the Swiss Guard. Weir has been an independent communications and political business consultant since 1 July 2022. In his new role, he will report directly to the Commander of the Swiss Guard and will work closely with the Head of the Information and Employment Office (IRS), Mr. Bernard Mesmer.

This institutional presence, primarily directed at the recruitment of new recruits, also has other secondary purposes such as creating a “point of direct contact with the Swiss media, and more closely coordinating the media activities of Guard partners, such as the Pontifical Swiss Guard Foundation, the Barracks Foundation and the Association of Former Swiss Guards”. Finally, the Liaison Office also represents the interests of the body before the authorities and politicians.