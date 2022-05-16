Facebook: Use this trick to make text bold on Android | Smart phones | Play Store | google | Applications | technology | lessons | nda | nnni | | data

Facebook It is one of the most popular social networks in the world. Many say it’s no longer valid, but Mark Zuckerberg’s company continues to update itself and add new features to delight its users on the web and on smartphones. Android.

One such novelty is the compatibility with some Play Store apps, which allows us to customize the font we use in the posts we create on that network.

the page AndroidSys Browse various applications that allow us to enjoy different font styles. One of the apps that got the best rating is Fonts-Letter Keyboard, which allows you to type in bold on Facebook.

TUTORIAL FOR FACEBOOK ANDROID

Enter Play Store to download Fonts – Letter Keyboard app. You can also do this through this link

Once the installation is complete, enter your date of birth and accept the terms of the application

Activate the keyboard and press the button to switch to fonts. The system will show you two options: GBoard (User) and Fonts

You have set the language in which it will be written, by default Spanish appears pre-tagged

A line will appear in the middle of the screen, press it to display the keyboard

Select the font you want and write your message

Copy the text and post it to Facebook

The font styles available in Font are compatible with the Facebook app for Android. Photo: Mag El Comercio

The app works smoothly and you can use different fonts in one post. However, this keyboard does not have the Google keyboard spell checker, GBoard.

In addition, if you want to restore the Google keyboard, you have to go to the additional settings of the device, go to the languages ​​section and choose GBoard, to be able to type normally and take advantage of the autocomplete and the words saved in the private dictionary.

