Facebook Messenger is updated with new features like shortcuts or mentions for everyone

Facebook Messenger gets shortcuts, mentions for everyone, and silent messages.

although The WhatsApp It is the most popular messaging service in goalthe company based in Menlo Park did not want to Another great instant messaging app, Facebook Messengerlagging behind the competition, which is why, after its introduction A series of updates in your recent conversationsnow only Update with new features like shortcuts or bookmarks for everyone.

These are all the new features coming to Facebook Messenger

goal Recently made a post on the official Messenger Blog Which has the details? All functions that come to the messaging client of the popular social network.

WhatsApp, iMessage and Facebook Messenger should be compatible with other messaging apps in Europe

The first cool novelty that just arrived in Messenger is Shortcuts, a new system of commands that will help you easily perform certain tasks in the conversations of this messaging client, such as Notify all chat members of something importantBuying lunch for a friend or Express your frustration with “(╯° □°） ╯︵┻━┻”.

Some of the shortcuts available in Facebook Messenger the following:

/pay: This command will allow you to Send or request money on Messenger It will be available very soon in the US in both Android and iOS versions

It will be available very soon in the US in both Android and iOS versions /gif: You can with this command Find animated GIFs to attach to your chat . It will only be available on iOS

. It will only be available on iOS / shurg: This command allows you to Send mockery Or ignore “¯_(ツ)_/¯” to chat

/ tableflip: It is similar to the previous shortcut and allows you to send to the conversation An emoji based on an old school text like this “(╯° □°） ╯︵ ┻━┻”

Second, Facebook Messenger has just received a new feature that’s already in other messaging clients like Discord or Slack: reminds everyone. Thus, from now on if you write in a conversation @Everyone in English or @Everyone In spanish Notice this message to all participants in a conversation. This feature is perfect for Notification of last minute meetingsto send reminders to a group or to Get a quick answer to an urgent question.

Finally, the latest new functionality to come to Messenger is the complete opposite of the previous one, we are talking about silent messages. So if you type the command /silent In a message, members of the chat you are participating in They will not receive any notification with the said message. This will allow you Send messages at odd hours without disturbing any of the chat members Or send messages to users who are in another time zone without disturbing your sleeping hours.

