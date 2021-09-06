Fabian Cueto warns the United States: ‘We will look for the three points with the team that has recovered and at home’ – Ten

Follow @GustavoRocaGOL

Very quiet, as usual, artistic Honduras national teamAnd Fabian Quito. Helmsman Catracho considers the two points taken in the visit at the start of the tie important.

The Uruguayan doesn’t detract from what his boys have done, that’s despite the nine changes he sent to court against Cuscatlecos compared to his first qualifying appearance against the Cuscatlecos. Canada.

“The goal was to think about the three matches, we had a very impressive performance in the match against Canada and apart from the somewhat incomplete recovery due to the travel issue, he did not rest the match night,” he began explaining about the nine changes to the duel against the Salvadorans.

Then dig deeply. “We trusted the players who came out on the field today, they put in a good performance, and that reaffirms a little bit the idea we originally had. We have made some changes due to injury and fatigue and we don’t want to risk or cause any further injury until more players are out of the game. The game. A match against the United States.”

When asked about the coup that took Edwin Rodriguez out of the game, who entered the exchange, he admitted that he had no information. “I don’t know after Edwin Rodriguez was injured, I didn’t speak with the doctor, we passed the hours that we will see how his condition is and how much we consider if we have the next match.”

Fitness Trainer Fabian Quito Emphasizes that you can’t blame yourself for not winning savior, but he criticizes himself for some of the things he saw about his team in Cuscatlan.

“It is also not helpful to think about what didn’t happen, they were two different draws, the other day it was a high intensity match, with a permanent home and away trip, today because of the changes, by the opponent, by the field, it was a slower match, played more where We thought that with players who are more fit and energetic, we can force ourselves into the game.”

He added: “We started well in the first half, to my taste we slowed the transition from defense to attack, we have to go faster, we have characteristics of this kind in the players and we could not impose them. The first half we lost with some difficulties to recover the ball. We overcame the changes. We are working very systematically, and as a holdup, we have to continue to insist on the fastest attacks in the attack.”

Finally, the most dangerous South American strategist in the three-time World Cup E.United States of America Before the game on Wednesday at 8:30 pm. He argues that they will better reach this duel in Olympic.

“On paper, saying ‘it should have been won’ is very personal, and the point with Canada was very good, it’s a very strong team that will show that by getting through a tie. Today was a tough game around the world. Because of the way we got into the match, And because of the effort; it was important not to lose, to take away the possibility of El Salvador adding three on its soil and we keep adding.”

And he ends his presentation by saying: “Logically, we will try to find, as we have looked in the two games, the three points in the match that we have against the United States with a team that has recovered, at home. And that we will impose certain conditions for the game.” We will believe that we can. I am very confident, we are doing well and will play with a strong team but we locals will have to impose certain conditions.”