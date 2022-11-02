F3 reveals its calendar for 2023 with 20 races and debuts for Australia and Monaco

Formula 3 will race on up to ten circuits in its fifth season under that name in 2023. It will be a record calendar in terms of travel and destinations, while the total number of races will be 20 in a class where everything is always incredibly tight. Historic tracks like Australia and Monaco make their debut next year.



For the second year in a row, Formula 1 and support classes will start together in Bahrain on the first weekend of March. After that, the drivers will have four weeks to continue preparing and preparing for Australia’s debut in this category. Without a doubt, the most demanding challenge for teams and drivers since the establishment of the FIA ​​Formula 3 in 2019.



To recover and prepare for the toughest part of the calendar, they’ll have up to a month and a half off after Albert Park. Most likely, more tests will be done during this period. The event will return to Imola with a treble to be completed by Monaco and Spain in the emirate’s first appearance in this category.

After visiting Barcelona, ​​there will be another four-week break to prepare for the toughest month of the season, July. Round six will take place at the beginning of the month in Austria and Silverstone will follow the following week. A few days into the holiday, the event will return again and again in Austria and Belgium, while the season ends after the summer break in Monza. It will not run in Zandvoort.

Formula 3 owner Bruno Michel is proud of the arrivals of Australia and Monaco on the calendar, which will be the first street circuits in the class’s history. 2023 will be a very significant year for them, with as many as ten trips during which they will seek to get fans out of their seats at each of the races.

“I am very happy to present the 2023 Formula 3 calendar with Two new circles as they are Albert Park and Monaco, an incredible thing for this class. They are two very prestigious tracks, the first two urban tracks for these riders. “Without a doubt, it will be a very exciting challenge and at the same time a great show for the fans,” Michel said in an official statement.

Formula 3 will match the record set by 20 races in 2023, which they already reached in 2021 and have been scaled back to a certain point this year. The season brings so many changes and new faces in the category that it is already known in advance that any small mistake, no matter the session, is really costly.

Formula 3 Calendar 2023:

Bahrain: 3-5 March Australia: March 31 – April 2 Imola: May 19-21 Monaco: May 26-28 Spain: June 2-4 Austria: June 30 – July 2 Great Britain: 7-9 July Hungary: July 21-23 Belgium: 28-30 July Italy: September 1-3

If you want to read more news like this, visit Flipboard