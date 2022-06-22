F1: How dirty is Sebastian Vettel’s job – Formula 1

With his jersey and helmet, Sebastian Vettel (34) has repeatedly drawn attention to environmental and human rights issues. For example, last weekend in Canada on the domestic and controversial tar sands mining.

But how sloppy is his job? The Formula 1in which he leads his sixteenth season?



Sebastian Vettel before the race in CanadaPhoto: Clive Mason/AFP



► According to its own data, Formula 1 emits 256,000 tons of carbon dioxide in one year. For comparison: every German comes with an average of 11.2 tons per year (Source: Federal Environment Agency). Included for example the purchase of goods.

SurpriseOnly 0.7 percent of emissions from a Formula 1 season are caused by cars driving on the track. Hybrid engines are relatively efficient. Since this year, E10 (that is, 10 percent of fuel from renewable resources) has been used. By 2026, there will be a complete transition to renewable fuels. Then there are the new drives.

The biggest cause of CO2 emissions in Formula 1 is logistics (45%). Teams shipments are moved and shipped around the world. 27.7 percent can be attributed to team employees who travel.

Formula 1 has set itself the goal of becoming completely zero-emissions by 2030, including through alternative fuels in logistics.



Significant portions of the Formula 1 cargo are flown by plane. DHL is the chain’s logistics partnerPhoto: DHL



But the catch: At first glance, these special fuels appear sustainable, but according to Environmental Aid, they require five times more energy to produce than regular fuels.

The teams just connected parts of their crews in the factories via computers in order to save on air travel. The smart race calendar can also avoid unnecessary emissions. In 2022, Formula 1 flew the following absurd route: Australia – Italy – USA – Europe – Azerbaijan – Canada – and then back to Europe.

pilgrim By the way, he himself compensates for his air travel with certificates of carbon dioxide.

“I would like the sport to take sustainability more seriously, to follow words with action and develop momentum there,” he told Sport Bild.

For comparison: According to FIFA, the 2018 World Cup in Russia caused 2.2 million tons of carbon dioxide. You can drive Formula 1 for about 8.6 years. However: Three-quarters of this is attributable to travel activities including fans…