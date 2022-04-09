F1 2022 Australian GP Pictures – Qualifying Pictures

There was a lot of work for the mechanics in Saturday’s qualifying in Melbourne. Many drivers did not bring their cars into the pits in one piece. Our highlights of the day at the fair.

Albert Park has been completely renovated since the last time Formula 1 was played. Organizers have re-focused and expanded the track. But even the extra piece of road didn’t help much. In Saturday’s qualifying, the drivers once again got off the paved surface one by one.





In the third practice session, Sebastian Vettel was the first candidate to enter off-road through the gravel bed. The front-wheel drive Aston Martin was stopped only by the rim, which the front wing and front left suspension did not survive. The same incident happened to teammate Lance Stroll just a few minutes later.





The mechanics had just fixed the Canadian Green Racer when it crashed again. In the first round of qualifying, Stroll and Nicholas Latifi disagreed over the rules of the right of way. There was a collision. This time it hit the right front suspension on an Aston. It was even worse for Williams, many of whom could not have been saved.

xpb Charles Leclerc is a stalker in Albert Park on Sunday.

Leclerc hits back

Fernando Alonso was responsible for the second break in the cycle. The Spaniard hit the barrier in Turn 11. But it wasn’t the driver’s fault here, it was the technology. A hydraulic problem has paralyzed both the power steering and the gearbox. Even a two-time world champion couldn’t block the effect





The incident was particularly upsetting because Alonso was able to fight for front row places that day. So in the end there was another heated duel between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. Ferrari narrowly prevailed this time. Australian fans are delighted that McLaren is back on the right track. Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo start the race from fourth and seventh.





In the exhibition we show some of the highlights from the fight against the clock.



