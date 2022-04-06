ExxonMobil invests $10 billion in oil project in Guyana

The American Oil Company Exxon Mobil Corporation announced Monday that it has made the final decision to invest $10 billion in a fourth oil project offshore Guyana. This will be the largest company in that country.

This company’s fourth project in the Stabroek Block is expected to produce about 250,000 barrels of oil per day starting in 2025, according to an ExxonMobil statement.

The decision to invest in the development of the Yellowtail project was made after obtaining the necessary governmental and regulatory approvals.

The project, with an investment of ten thousand million dollars, will include six drilling centers, up to 26 production wells and 25 injection wells.

The development of Yellowtail further illustrates the successful partnership between ExxonMobil and Guyana. It also helps provide the world with another reliable source of energy to meet future demand and ensure a secure energy transition.” said Liam Malone, President of ExxonMobil Upstream Company.

The Stabroek Block’s recoverable resource base is estimated at more than 10 billion barrels of crude oil, and ExxonMobil plans to develop up to 10 projects there.

Once among the poorest countries in South America, Guyana is undergoing a revolution and profound transformation in its economy since the discovery of oil reserves, which it hopes to reach production of 1.2 million barrels per day by the end of this decade.

The Guyana government reported in February that its oil production capacity had increased to 340,000 barrels per day with the start-up of the second phase of the Lisa offshore project in the Stabrooke area.

