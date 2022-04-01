Extreme temperatures rise: Scientists warn Antarctica ‘should not be taken for granted’

During the third week of March, science stations in East Antarctica recorded unprecedented temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius above average for the month, and on Friday he warned that World Meteorological Organization.

Russia’s Vostok station, located in the middle of the Antarctic ice shelf, reached a temporary maximum of -17.7 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record of -32.6. The Russian station is located at an altitude of 3,420 meters and holds the official record for the lowest temperature in the world: -89.2 degrees, according to the organization’s meteorological and climatological archives.

The Italian-French Dome Concordia research station, also located in the highlands, recorded the highest temperature in its history in any month, about 40° higher than the March average.

Just a day earlier, meteorological stations had recorded rain in high coastal areas, and even temperatures well above zero.

“Rain is rare in Antarctica, but when it does occur it has consequences for ecosystems – especially penguin colonies – and for the overall balance of the ice sheet.

“Fortunately, there are no more penguins at this time of year, but the fact that this is now happening in March is a reminder of what is at stake in the outback: the fauna, flora, and ice sheet stability.” , confirmed by Etienne Fignon and Christophe Genthon, French organization scientists.

Should we blame climate change?

Experts added that while the warm temperatures at the Concordia Dome are intriguing climate scientists, “The rainfall on the coast in March is a concern for everyone.”

According to the United Nations agency, the heat and humidity are mainly due to what is known as an atmospheric river, which is a narrow band of moisture that is concentrated in the atmosphere and comes from warm oceans.

However, scientists say it is still too early to say for sure whether this is due to climate change.

UNSPLASH / 66 North A plate-shaped iceberg in the Weddell Sea, Antarctica.

record record

“These events are changing the record books and our expectations of what is possible in Antarctica. Is this just an incredibly improbable event, or is it a sign of things to come? Right now, no one knows.” Dr. Robert Rudd, chief scientist at Berkeley Earth, a California-based nonprofit, tweeted.

The events came after Antarctic sea ice reached its minimum after the summer melt, dropping below 2 million square kilometers for the first time since satellite recordings from the National Snow Data Center began. And the United States ice in 1979

The Antarctic Peninsula (the northwest tip near South America) is among the fastest warming regions on the planet, having increased by about 3 degrees over the past 50 years. In contrast, far East Antarctica has been less affected thus far.

alarm signal

Just before the heat wave started, East Antarctica’s Conger ice shelf – a floating surface the size of Rome or New York – separated from the continent on March 15, 2022. Satellites caught its collapse, making headlines from around the world.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) explains that it is too early to determine the cause of the sinking, but it seems unlikely that it was due to melting at the surface.

However, although its size is relatively small and is unlikely to be of global significance, the collapse of the ice shelf is seen as “another red flag”.

“As glaciologists, we estimate the effect of global warming in Antarctica on the increase in ice loss that occurs over time. What happens in Antarctica does not stay in Antarctica. (…) global warming increases the likelihood of events like this. With the collapse of More and more ice shelves around Antarctica, ice loss will increase and with it global sea level,” warns a science article cited by the agency.

He adds that while not everything that happens in nature is due to global warming alone, the collapse of the Konger Ice Shelf, among other things, is a continuation of a “worrying trend”.

UNSPLASH / Derek Owen An iceberg filmed off Portal Point in Antarctica

When the ice falls, the sea level rises

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, since 1990, the two major ice shelves – Greenland and Antarctica – have begun to lose their surface. The biggest loss accelerated between 2010 and 2019 and is expected to continue to lose.

As a result of melting ice sheets and glaciers, the organization warns that the rate of global sea level rise has increased since satellite measurements began in 1993, reaching a record level in 2021.

The Antarctic ice sheet is a maximum of 4.8 km thick and stores 90% of the world’s fresh water. Which is enough to raise the sea level by about 60 meters if it melted.

“However, recent extreme temperatures and the collapse of ice shelves remind us not to take Antarctica for granted as a protectorate…so properly understanding and monitoring the continent is critical to the future well-being of society,” said Dr. Mike Sparrow. Director of the Global Climate Research Program co-sponsored by the World Meteorological Organization.