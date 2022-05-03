Extending top scorer Adam Bayrell with the Panthers

Adam Byerle will also lace the Panthers in the 2022/2023 season. The 31-year-old has extended his contract for another season and wants to play his part in ensuring the club’s play-off matches once again.

Payerl joined Lech for the 2018/19 season of the Providence Bruins in the US. In 198 matches, the 1.91-meter and 98-kilogram heavy storm scored a total of 63 goals and 61 assists. 24 goals and 16 assists in the last season alone, the best values ​​of the 31-year-old’s career so far. In addition to goals and assists, he is also of great value to his team on the point of confrontation. With nearly 59 percent wins, he was one of the top front-runners in the entire league.

New coach convinced of Bayerle’s qualities

“Adam Bayerle has great qualities in all areas of the game. After a difficult 2020-21 ghost season for him, he responded to the club’s confidence with his good performance last season. He is physically strong, has a good shot and a team player. We want to place great importance on teamwork when forming the new team. “Only together will we succeed,” new coach Peter Russell was quoted as saying.

Bayerel feels ‘completely comfortable’ in Augsburg

According to Adam Bayerle, he feels “completely comfortable” in Augsburg and wants to do his part to ensure the Panthers play the play-offs. “I hope we can have a normal season without any restrictions and make Kurt Frenzel Stadium vibrate again next season along with the Tiger fans,” says the 31-year-old Canadian. (evening)