Explore Zealandia, the submerged continent

Zealand is an entire continent hidden under the waters of the Pacific Ocean, from which only a small part is visible: the islands of New Zealand and New Caledonia.

The seventh continent, which is not yet included in textbooks, separated from Australia and Antarctica about 80 million years ago. After this separation, she experienced great vertical movements, with moments in which she was submerged thousands of meters deep and others as she rose to the surface. Currently 94% of them are hidden under the sea.

In 2017, it was officially recognized as continentIn the same year, Spain participated in an international expedition to explore it in detail.

Then I received a letter accepting my application to participate as a scientist in International expedition To explore a continent!



In the twenty-first century, when public attention is focused on space missions, it seemed inconceivable that there would still be an almost unknown continent: Zealand.

The reason it is not known is that it is submerged, almost completely, at a depth of more than 1,000 meters under the waters of the Pacific Ocean. Only its highest mountains appear, the islands of New Zealand and New Caledonia, which barely make up 6% of its surface.



As a geologist, participating in this expedition was a unique opportunity, comparable to the work of the explorers of past centuries when they discovered unknown seas and lands.

But at the time, I probably didn’t realize how lucky I was to be accepted into the team as a Spanish researcher. Something that cannot be repeated. In 2022, Spain’s participation in the consortium funding these underwater exploration missions was hangingAfter 5 years without paying his fees. This stops us participating in a sea of ​​discovery.

Expedition aboard the Joides Resolution

On 27 July 2017, the ship Joides Resolution left the port of Townsendville (Australia) to extract soundings from the sea floor and study the seventh continent in detail. The other six, from a geological point of view, are Eurasia, Africa, North America, South America, Australia, and Antarctica. On board the ship, 32 scientists from 12 different countries, laboratory technicians, acoustic measuring instruments, the ship’s crew and crew … a total of 146 people.



We’ve sailed for two months through the drilling wells of the Tasman Sea, dumping hollow cylinders to the sea floor and restoring them filled with sediment deposited over a period of 70 million years. We work 12-hour shifts, 7 days a week, to deal with weather phenomena and technical problems arising from a campaign that was just an exploration.



Each scientist studied one aspect of the samples in the ship’s laboratories. We paleontologists studied the thousands of microfossils that had emerged, while we strengthened our abdominal muscles by trying to stand upright in front of the microscope in the mighty waves of the Tasman Sea. But always with the conviction that we are making something new Discovery With every core of sediment that reached the ship.



We recovered more than 3 km of wells and were able to drill almost 5 km under the water column.

On September 26, 2017, we landed in Hobart (Tasmania). I still remember the jokes about the novelty of walking again and living on dry land. Since then, 32 scientists have continued to collaborate on the New Zealand study.

Analysis of sediments deposited over millions of years on the sea floor has made it possible to rewrite the geological history of a continent, Zealand, and to understand its relationship to plate tectonic movements, geological hazards and climate change.

Rewriting the history of the continent

Contrary to what was believed, we have shown that since the separation of Zealandia from Australia and Antarctica 80 million years ago, it has suffered greatly. vertical movementswith moments when the ground was solid and other moments in which he sank thousands of meters deep.

We infer this from the microscopic fossils found. The stellate group of water depth reconstruction is the group of benthic foraminifera, which are unicellular organisms that protect their single cell by chance. It occupies the largest habitat on the planet, the sea floor from the shores to the abyssal plains, thousands of species are diagnosed from the depth. Some of Zealandia’s specimens contain species typical of deep environments, while others are dominated by species characteristic of shallow shores, and even other fossils from the ground such as plant remains, pollen, spores, and insects.



These movements have been associated with the subduction of the Pacific crust under the continental crust, a process that generates friction of materials, heat and geological hazards such as earthquakes, tidal waves, and volcanoes, which also leads to the formation of mineral resources. .

The Pacific Ocean is practically surrounded by subduction zones, which form the Pacific Ring of Fire. Today’s subductions occur in many places on the planet, including the Mediterranean, and studying New Zealand was necessary to better understand how it evolved.

In Zealand we also find major deposits of climate change research. In our polls global warming events It has occurred in the past and can be used to improve predictive models of current climate change. These and other findings are published in high-level scientific journals and have led to the development of further projects and international cooperation. The investigation of the Zealandia samples is still ongoing, and will lead to more discoveries.

The last point of Spain’s post

Since 1968, the International Ocean Drilling Programs They have recovered sounding from the ocean floor to answer fundamental questions about the functioning of our planet, the forces that govern it, climate change, life and evolution.

International cooperation contributes not only to the financing of expeditions, but also to the formation of interdisciplinary groups of scientists working with common goals. They say there is strength in unity, and these programs benefit the global community, participating countries and scholars, who forge very close collaborative relationships in international networks.

Spain participates in international ocean drilling programs through EU ECORDWhich receives economic contributions from each of its member states. The Spanish contribution was one of the most modest to the Federation, but it allowed scientists from the Spanish centers to participate in expeditions and on scientific advisory committees.

In 2017, it stopped contributing to the program and since then the Ministry of Science and Innovation has not resolved the situation, so Spain’s participation was finally hanging In March 2022. It would be desirable that the Government of Spain reach an agreement soon that would allow us to once again engage in a whole sea of ​​discoveries.

Laya Allegretprofessor of paleontology, University of Zaragoza

