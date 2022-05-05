Experts are concerned: Australia’s floods are “another nail in the coffin” of wildlife – panorama – society

Experts say recent catastrophic floods in eastern Australia have badly damaged wildlife. According to animal rights activists, it is still unclear how many animals have died, been injured or lost their habitat.

“What we do know is that many habitats have been destroyed – and the effects of this alone are devastating: it is possible that many of the cave dwellers, like the famous wombat, drowned,” said Brody Meaney of animal welfare Aussie Ark. Monday, dpa.

Coal phase-out, climate change, sector coupling: a summary of the energy and climate sector. For decision makers and experts from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs. Free test now!

Many areas remain inaccessible due to water masses, damaged roads and the risk of landslides, so that the full extent cannot be expected yet. Another problem: many wild animals have been forced to relocate to areas where they do not normally exist, putting them at greater risk for car accidents and attacks by predators. “Natural disasters like this are another nail in the coffin for Australian wildlife,” Minnie said.

Heavy rain days in February and March led to historic flooding, particularly in northern NSW. In the past few days, there have also been warnings for the area, which has already been devastated in many parts, due to renewed rainfall.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The Sydney Morning Herald wrote of “freshwater turtles that have drifted into the sea, drenched wombats, echidnas, birds and bands, hungry snakes, abandoned kangaroos and thousands of dead farm animals.”

Mark Slate, of the Animal Welfare Association, said one can only hope that as many animals have not died as in the massive wildfires that ravaged millions of hectares of land from August 2019 to March 2020. According to WWF, the environment has been Nearly three billion animals were harmed or killed at that time.

According to the latest environmental report from the authorities, there are 1,043 endangered species in New South Wales alone. More than half of the 991 wild species classified as threatened will be gone within 100 years. (dpa)