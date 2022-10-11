Exorcism as a deposit | Sports indoors / outdoors

The Swiss women’s national team has been preparing for the matches a week ago. On Tuesday from 7pm in Letzigrund in Zurich, the play-offs against Wales will be around qualification for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. If the Swiss win, they can participate in the World Cup for the second time since 2015 in Canada.

The sporting starting point is attractive, especially since coach Nielsen’s players favor against a team from the British peninsula, who only had a hard time in the first play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina and won only 1-0 in overtime. Striker Ramona Bachmann sees the Welsh national team as a physically strong opponent who defends well and is compact, but who lacks creativity in attack. “It certainly won’t be easy to score,” Bachmann says, but adds unequivocally: “If we didn’t win against an opponent like Wales, we wouldn’t have a place in the World Cup anyway.”

Thoughts about the final whistle

Nielsen will be on the Swiss streak as head coach for the 39th time. He is dernière for the Dane, who is leaving the association at the end of the year for family reasons. The 50-year-old has achieved a lot in his nearly four years at SFV, and he would be very happy to help Switzerland bid farewell to the Underground World Cup. Nielsen says it’s becoming increasingly difficult to qualify for tournaments because other countries are constantly improving. “If we could do that, it would be a great achievement.” Nielsen says he already had a mental picture of what it would be like when the final whistle blew and Switzerland qualified. “Then I will be a very happy man.” The Wales girls are a very experienced team and have played together for many years, so Nielsen expects his players to be patient against a well-organised opponent.

When the Swiss were forced to return home after the European Championship preliminary round in England in the summer, criticism of the coach intensified and questions were raised about whether Nielsen’s management style would still be appropriate for this team. The Dane himself has also been thinking in recent weeks about how he will be remembered in Switzerland. And he knows that the final appearance against Wales will certainly have an impact on that. But he doesn’t let that get to him. He says, “I don’t care if I’m remembered as a successful coach or a failed coach. If we don’t qualify for the World Cup, the record will be destroyed. But if we do, we’ve picked two out of two potentially big tournaments. There is nothing better than that.”

“A ghost can do anything”

Nielsen remembers that in his early days at SFV, the prevailing view was that Switzerland always failed when it really mattered. If they manage to qualify for the second time in a row after victories against the Czech Republic in the run-up to the European Championship via qualifying, that view will be definitively refuted. “Then that ghost is gone, and the ghost attacker can do anything.”