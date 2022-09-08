Exfark’s security: They denied the Duque government’s attempt to overturn the ruling – the courts – justice

Plenary Hall Constitutional Court Ivan Duque’s government’s request to repeal one of this year’s transgressive provisions was rejected: the one that declared an unconstitutional state of affairs due to the low level of implementation of the security guarantee component of the people who signed the peace agreement, who left FARC fighters and who are in the process of reintegration.

(Read: Peace Agreement: Court declares a grave breach of security for the FARC)

It is located around a Historic ruling declared that there was a grave violation of ex-combatants And that he issued multiple orders to state entities that the Supreme Court will follow up to try to resolve the current crisis.

The Chamber said that the Duque government “cannot pretend that the reports submitted by its subsidiaries have been taken into account without conflicting with other evidence.”

The ruling was handed down in January 2022 and petitions to have it reversed were filed by the Regional Renewal Agency, Legal Secretary of Presidency of the Republic (DAPRE), Ministry of Defense, Interior Treasury, the Agency for Reunification and Normalization, and the National Protection Unit.

These entities claimed, among other things, that the judgment had made a non-contextual analysis, as well as subjective assessments that, in the previous government’s opinion, were not in line with the administration implemented in terms of the protection and security of ex-combatants, “rejecting the evidence showing that the murders against ex-combatants has decreased significantly and the DDR process in Colombia is the process that, on the basis of evidence, has the lowest rate of harm to ex-combatants.”

(Read: Medellin was convicted of a landslide that killed 27 people in 2008)

The plenary chamber analyzed the arguments presented in the various memoranda and stated that “The invalidity incident cannot be converted into a new instance In its framework, an alternative or different decision is sought from the one already taken at the time of the resolution of the initial dispute.

“What the plaintiffs asserted, meaning that the public chamber declared the situation unconstitutional, and contrary to the criteria set by constitutional jurisprudence, is also incorrect, because the court addressed these criteria, one by one, and gave them their consent to an interpretation with the circumstances of the specific case, as can be seen in The following summary,” says the 45-page resolution.

Full Chamber said Judgment SU-020 of 2022 examined and evaluated the evidence in the file and compared it with reports submitted by government authorities, by the Special Peace Judiciary, civil society organizations, and the Office of the Comptroller. The General of the Republic, the Office of the Ombudsman, the Office of the Public Prosecutor of the Nation, the Office of the Public Prosecutor of the Nation, and the organizations that verify and monitor the final peace agreement.

(Read: The controversy over artwork seized from the mafia could reach court)

“These documents are listed in full in the appendices which are an integral part of the system. And they were the subject of pronouncing the verdict throughout the ruling period, to which was added direct dialogue between government authorities and the judiciary, on the occasion of the technical session held by the public chamber held on September 13, 2021.” Court.

Court declares unconstitutional the situation in the former FARC killings The Supreme Court declared weak implementation of the security component of the peace agreement.

The Chamber said that Duque’s government “cannot pretend that reports submitted by its affiliates have been taken into account without conflicting with other evidence in the file, and less than the post-sentencing report issued by the Ombudsman’s office. It is taken as an argument to reject the evidentiary analysis it contains.” .

The Chamber also questioned the arguments of the Duque government, which criticized the fact that within two months an order was issued encouraging measures to grant comprehensive security regime guarantees, in an order that must be approved by the Security Council. CSIVI Implementation, Promotion and Verification Follow-up Committee. In the cancellations, it was said that this entity was not seen as a common example of issues of implementing the Convention.

(Read: The government does not support that default is a general rule of criminal justice)

The court said that this interpretation is incorrect because that committee is a case between The Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia To follow up, promote and verify the implementation of the agreement, he said that the Duque government’s intention with this demonstration was “to intentionally survive by ignoring the role that the current legal system has assigned to the body, which is completely contrary to the law.”

“It was this ignorance, repeated by the national government, that it precisely sought to correct by the order of the twelfth issue of the sentence. Censorship,” says the decision that made the sentence final.

(Read: Court orders regulation of educational credit for access to higher education)

Read more justice news

Magdalena: The alleged killer of two journalists has been sent to prison

Former judge Javier Topo, the new legal director of the Comptroller

[email protected]

Tweet embed