Exclusive: Germany’s Heiko Maas criticizes UK’s plans to expand its nuclear arsenal

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas voiced criticism of Britain’s plans to expand its nuclear arsenal in an exclusive interview with DW on Thursday.

We do not want nuclear arsenals to grow. “If you don’t want that to happen, you can’t expand it,” Maas said as he sat with Richard Walker, DW’s international editor in Berlin.

DW then asked the foreign secretary what he thought of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Tuesday that his administration would increase the maximum number of Trident warheads at nuclear storage facilities in the UK for the first time in more than 30 years.

Maas replied to the federal government: “You see, there are already too many nuclear warheads in the world, not too few. That’s why we don’t want nuclear arsenals to grow.”

The past has shown that when one side possesses more nuclear weapons, the other will try to catch up. This is the disastrous arms race that we have witnessed for decades,” added the Social Democrat.

The UK deploys its Trident missiles on four submarines, one of which is constantly floating at sea, to maintain the ability to counterattack in the event of a nuclear attack. The decision will increase the number of missiles in the UK’s nuclear supply by more than 40% – from 180 to 260 warheads.

According to Maas, binding international treaties are key

When asked directly if he thought the UK’s decision was a mistake, Maas reiterated that Germany wanted to reduce its arsenals, to which he replied: “If that’s what you want, you can’t expand it.”

Maas stressed the importance of international treaties in this regard, and said that people should be able to rely on them to contain arsenals and prevent their expansion.

However, he acknowledged that such a situation would only work if all parties followed the rules.

Without international rules, he said, “we will always see individual countries feel they have new weapons systems in place to maintain deterrence. Unfortunately, that’s the situation we’re in right now.”

The United States uses “clear language” with Russia

Maas was also asked about US President Joe Biden’s recent statements, which indicate that Biden believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “murderer.”

He declined to comment on this particular comment, but noted that “there is very clear language in the United States about Russian activities, for example in Syria, but also about the impact on elections in third countries.”

The German diplomat stressed the pragmatism associated with this direct approach: “I think it is an important indication that the US foreign policy is clear on the one hand with regard to human rights and freedoms, but also wants to be able to support it opens the window for dialogue with Moscow when it comes to issues. Big challenges such as disarmament and climate change.”

The annexation of Crimea is a clear violation of international law.

Speaking from Ukraine exactly seven years after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Maas said the law was a “clear violation of international law” and said the position of Germany and many of its allies must continue to retreat. “It is not a problem that can be resolved militarily, but we will clarify this expectation further towards Russia,” he said.

He said Russia itself might have an interest in normalizing relations with Europe after years of being once again excluded from what is now the G7. An important step in improving relations is “finding a solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine”.

When asked if he really believed that Crimea would become part of Ukraine again, Maas said: “This is our position. I realize that this could be a very difficult path.”

Lukashenko “tramples on our democratic values”

Maas also discussed the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Belarus in the wake of last year’s highly competitive elections and the subsequent crackdown on protests by the opposition and politicians. Although the EU has had difficulties reacting as quickly as individual countries like the US can in imposing sanctions, Maas called for action not unilaterally but at the European level.

“We also have to ensure that sanctions in such cases affect the right people and not civil society as a whole,” Maas said. So we have to look at the economic consequences of such moves. That is why, in the case of Belarus, we decided to target those responsible. Not only. [President Alexander] Lukashenko, but all his devices. ”

When asked how he saw the man often referred to as “Europe’s last dictator,” Maas said, “He clings to power by dictatorial means and tramples our democratic values ​​with his feet.”

DW’s Richard Walker contributed to this report.