Exciting quad fight goes to Gschnitzer – Racing bike

The fourth stage was held on Thursday. © hkMedia

After a rest day, the 45th Giro Dolomiti race continued on Thursday with stage four. This time cyclists from 23 different countries went to Sarntal (75 kilometers / 1583 meters in height). The 10.4-kilometre-long, 514-meter-high Mountain Timing Trial from Ostfeld to Lake Dornholz was won by two general tour leaders, Thomas Geschnitzer of Stirzing and Janine Meyer of Germany.

In the first three divisions of the Giro delle Dolomiti 2022, Stirzing’s Thomas Gschnitzer and Colombian Antonio Donado fought a thrilling duel. On Thursday, Rafael Tiziani of Buzyn and Spaniard Eritz Gonny Diaz also shared the day’s victory. The quartet stayed close to each other until the last meters before the end. In the end, with a time of 23:00.28 minutes, Gschnitzer wasn’t even ahead on a bike of the length of Donado and Goñi Diaz, and Tiziani lost in fourth just 1.38 seconds to his South Tyrol compatriot. This keeps the fight over the overall standings exciting, as leader Gschnitzer is only six and a half seconds ahead of his South American rival Donado.

“Antonio and I were more or less equal. That’s why nothing has changed in the overall standings. I really like the stage. Fortunately, the climb was not so steep as in Würzjoch,” said Thomas Gschnitzer at the end. “Today was a very fast time trial mountain time. The heights weren’t so steep as last time. For a long time we were five, then suddenly we were four. Attacks were launched over and over, but we stayed together until the end and in the end Thomas had the necessary centimeters by his side. Now We enjoy being here at Durnholz Lake and the wonderful Sarner Speck. It’s another stage I’ll remember for a long time,” Donado said excitedly.

Michel Lizzi is also an enthusiastic participant in the Giro delle Dolomiti. A native of Puglia, he made a name for himself as a chef at Nirano Restaurant in Beverly Hills. There, the 38-year-old, who has lived in the USA for more than 15 years, not only cooks for LA dignitaries, but also counts several cycling greats among his guests when they are in the States. “Mountains and cycling are my big passions. A friend told me about Giro delle Dolomiti so I participated for the first time last year. I loved it so much right away that I will be a part of it again this year. July is a good month for me to go back to my home Italy. Then I combine a longer stay in Puglia by the sea with the Giro delle Dolomiti,” said Lizzie.

Meyer is also unbeatable in the fourth division

Janine Meyer has confirmed her status as a favorite of women. The 44-year-old from Cologne reached Lake Dornholz in 25:43.86 minutes. Thus, the commander-in-chief scored the 12th fastest time. Mayer relegated last year’s winner Julia Gidelhauser (Martkoberdorf/Allgäu) to second place (26.35.68), who also showed a solid performance and finished 16th in overall time. Ursula Armbruster (Albersbach) completed the podium in third place.

“I rode in a group and tried to keep up. In fact it went very well. In the end I couldn’t keep up, but I saw the church tower at the top and made my way to the end. Courtesies also to Julia (Gedelhauser, editor’s note), who was in the group behind her and rode Very well,” Janine Meyer summed up her fourth stage success in the 45th Giro degli Dolomiti. The overall victory could no longer be taken away from the mighty German cyclist. In the standings, Meyer is about ten minutes ahead of Jederelhauser and about 26 minutes ahead of Armbruster.

The 45th Giro delle Dolomiti continues on Friday in Trentino with a very demanding section. Intermediate stops on the 114.8km stage with 2,928m are Aldeno and Arco before cycling back to Trento via Sarchetal and Monte Bondone, where the 21km mountain trek with 1,199m is climbed.

45th Giro delle Dolomiti – Phase 4 results

men

1. Thomas Gschnitzer ITA / Polisportiva AVI Bike Team Vipiteno 23.00.28

2-Colon Antonio Donado 23.00.53

3. Iraitz Goñi Diaz ESP / Baxurde TE 23.00.64

4. Rafael Tizzani ITA / Team Mentecorpo By Biemme 23.01.66

5. Eduard Wilhelm Rizzi ITA / Team Sports 23: 40.36

Women

1. Janine Meyer GER / FC LeXXi Speedbike 25: 43.86

2. Julia Jedelhauser GER / St.Vensenz Klinik Pfronten 26.35.68

3. Ursula Armbruster GER 30.40.48

4. Franziska Hollmig GER 32.35.99

5. Joanna van Hattom Ned 32.56.26