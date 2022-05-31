Exciting penalties for speed drivers in Al Waab and Barclaysby after police surveillance

Police arrested a number of motorists and speeding motorists in the Al-Oabs and Barkelsby areas. Although the Lauf happened among the seas, it was very fast.

Al Waab.Street lawns in Waabs and Barkelsby boroughs, though Lauf between marine sporting event: Police now publish assessment of speed measurements on Saturday, May 21, and the following week on May 28. There were complaints by residents. In Mühlenstraße Waabs alone, 172 speed limit violations were found. Among those examined were 22 motorcycles.

During the controls period, the track between the seas was also running on the L 26. Athletes were expected to be everywhere. Tempo 60 is applied at the point of measurement. Five motorbikes were going in the direction of Vogelsang-Grünholz with at least 80 things. The fastest biker drove 102 kilometers per hour. According to the police, he faces a fine of 320 euros and a one-month driving ban. Seven cyclists were fined in the direction of Eckernford.

A week later, on Saturday, May 28, the police checked L 26 again in the town of Hohenstein in Barkelsby municipality. In addition to the driving ban, two motorcyclists will have to calculate the fine increase of 480 euros. They were traveling at speeds of 117 and 118. In all, between 9:15 a.m. and 4:15 p.m., officials found 122 speeding violations with vehicles. 2,200 cars passed the barrier in heavy traffic at the weekend.