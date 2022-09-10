Excellence projects: These future cities are being planned

The world’s population is constantly increasing.

There are some plans for huge new cities.

But how good are future projects?

The Earth is currently inhabited by more than 7.7 billion people – and this trend is on the rise. The question of where everyone should live hasn’t arisen since only today? Future urban planning projects want to be groundbreaking. It is about space, quality of life, costs and above all sustainability. What does Future Cities offer?

who live in the desert

The United States, the land of unlimited opportunities, as the saying goes. If billionaire Mark Lower, 51, has his way, that potential must be put into a megacity. Telusa, whose name is from the Greek, means “higher goal.” By 2030, it should provide a home for 50,000 people in the middle of the desert. The exact location of the city in the United States has not yet been determined: 36 counties of Nevada, Arizona, and Utah could become part of the project in any way. Cost point: 400 billion euros.

Every resident must by location Being able to reach all places within the city within 15 minutes of the apartment: groceries, sports, workplaces, etc. The focus is mainly on pedestrians and cyclists. Cars should go electric and autonomous, he says.

Topics such as sustainability and renewable energies are also part of the plan. The first images of what Telosa could look like show modern tall buildings with trees growing even on their roofs. Floating passenger cabins, reminiscent of large-sized drones, are scattered throughout the city. Greenhouses and wind farms also feature cityscapes. Telosa aims to be “open, fair and inclusive”.

Everything must be borne by the institutions that manage the money from rental licenses in the country and invest in social services. Each inhabitant can directly influence political decisions. What appears concretely is unknown. Telosa is still in its infancy, if at all. Because despite the good ideas and partial concepts, there is little concrete that Lore can offer. Especially since it is not even certain where Telosa should be built at all. It remains to be seen if this utopia will really emerge or if the whole thing will remain a utopia.

A new concept in Saudi Arabia

A different concept is followed in Saudi Arabia. NEOM has a budget of $500 billion and is expected to be larger than Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. This is what distinguishes it 170 km longIt is 200 meters wide and about 500 meters high in the “Line” building.

will lon notification It accommodates nine million people and lives without roads, cars, and emissions. Officials, including the royal family, see it as an opportunity to think beyond the “oil state” era. Solar and wind energy technology is used for this purpose.

Similar to Telosa, an important point here is that residents can get from one end to the other within 20 minutes – via a high-speed train. This will not be the first attempt by Saudi Arabia of this kind, they have already tried to move forward with a giant city project.

At the time of project submission, four other major cities, including King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), were under construction. By 2030, 2 million people should actually live in King Abdullah City – so far there are fewer than 50,000.

