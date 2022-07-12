Evo Morales asks Latin American countries to nationalize lithium: “We can be global powers” | international

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales (2006-2019) suggested this Monday, during a conference in Argentina, that Latin American countries with reserves of lithium directly control the exploitation of this natural resource, a decision that, in his opinion, would make them global “powers”.

“The West does not want us to add value to our natural resources. If we manufacture lithium in the hands of the people under the management of the state, we can be the forces of the world in something “, The former president confirmed, citing cases Bolivia, Argentina, Mexico and Chile, During a semester at the University of Rosario.

The indigenous leader, who was accompanied by the former Argentine Defense Minister and current head of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), Augustin Rossi, asserted that the United States was “in decline” in Latin America, a region where it had lost its “dominance”. “.

For the former Bolivian president, this fact has been verified in the past top of the americas, It was held in Los Angeles, where many Latin American heads of state criticized the US executive’s decision not to invite Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the meeting.

“Brother Alberto Fernandez (Argentine President) had the best intervention, he told the truth in his home to the US government (…). Before that it was scary that they would kick us out of the Organization of American States (OAS), and now it’s a luxury to kick us out of it”, Morales sneered.

The leader of the Socialist Movement (MAS) was very “optimistic” with the recent electoral victories in Gabriel Borekin Chile, and Gustav Petro In Colombia, they called for strengthening the unity of the region around the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Nations (CELAC), of which Argentina holds the interim presidency.

“I have a lot of hope with these new victories. I will continue the struggle until liberation guarantees, all of us the great homeland (…). Selac is in the hands of Argentina now, and how to strengthen it is our task. It is a great responsibility that we have to unite. Morales concluded his speech.