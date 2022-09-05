Everything you want to know

How will a Netflix subscription work with ads? Everything you need to know about it and until now you didn’t know it at all. All news comes directly from the well-known American company and beyond

Netflix Never stop liking and always ready to deliver real news. So much so that the well-known American company is currently working on definingSubscription which states Advertising. The site was keen to announce other news on the subject.Bloomberg‘Who talked about the cost should approach between 7 and 9 dollars a month.

What are the changes? there will be Four minutes from the announcement Every hour: so be it by software. But not yet. The company’s goal is very clear: to be able to find a balance between more cost-conscious users and possibly be able to offer an experience that isn’t burdened with commercials. The will is to put this new option online, which will be cheaper during the last three months of the year.

According to some rumors, it seems that the launch should take place at the beginning of next year, even if there are no official confirmations about it yet. It is not at all a mystery that in the first quarter of this year, the company saw a huge drop in subscriptions approaching 200 thousand. That’s not all, as there were 970,000 between April and June. There are many reasons, including competition.

Netflix, what does a subscription include with ads?

Netflix explains that advertising, in these cases, can be a key factor in responding to details needs. The company’s goal is to generate income by offering different subscriptions, while also making relatively little.

Although it will take a long time to make up for the losses. There is talk of years before ad subscriptions made their way. Meanwhile, it formed an alliance with Microsoft. it by saying? BG Tech has been granted the right to be the exclusive advertising technology and sales partner.