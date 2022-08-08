Evan Duque hands Petro at the door of Casa de Nariño (+ video)

Petro, Doc and their families greeted each other briefly and then former President Duque left Casa de Nariño.

Gustavo Petro, on Sunday, took office as the new president of Colombia in a crowded ceremony held in Bolivar Square, central Bogota.

After completing his speech, in which he outlined his commitments for the next four years, the new president, the first from the left in the country’s history, went to Casa de Nariño, where he received the military command, and later received him. The order is at the door of the official residence of outgoing President Ivan Duque.

Petro, Duque and their families greeted each other briefly and then former President Duque left Casa de Nariño with his wife Maria Juliana Ruiz, some members of his cabinet and the outgoing head of the military house, Colonel Anwar Fernando Saadat.

Upon entering the house, President Petro, his wife Veronica Alcoser and their children greeted a group of workers and proceeded to one of the halls for the inauguration of the Cabinet.

Minutes earlier, in a lengthy speech, Petro outlined 10 commitments for Colombians during his tenure. The President emphasized, first and foremost, that he would work to “achieve a real and final peace.”

