Eurovision 2023 | Confirmed: The UK will be the organizer of Eurovision 2023

Eurovision 2023 already has an organized country. The European Broadcasting Union announced on Monday that the UK will host the next edition of the music competition After reaching an agreement with the BBC, as stated in a press release.

The confirmation of the UER opens a new stage in the organization of next year’s Eurovision Song Contest on British soil. The next step to take will be choosing which city you will host. London, Manchester, Liverpool, Brighton, Leeds and GlasgowThe Scottish city that was the fictional host of Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga, which begins as a favourite according to some British media, has already expressed their interest in becoming the venue for Eurovision 2023 through various publications on media and social networks several weeks ago.

On the other hand, many British councilors, parliamentarians and political parties have suggested that Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham and Cardiff Enter this virtual race to become the host city for the next edition of the competition.

Martin Osterdahl, the festival’s executive supervisor, said in this press release: “We are very grateful for the BBC’s agreement to host the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023” as he feels confident that British TV will demonstrate the creativity and skill of one of the most talented broadcasters. Two years experience in Europe: “while ensuring that this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.

Ukraine, qualified directly for the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final

On the other hand, in this communication, UER announces that Ukraine, as the winning country of Turin 2022, will automatically qualify for the Grand Final of the next edition along with the so-called “Big Five”, It is the group of countries that contribute most economically France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, so there will be 26 countries again at the said ceremony on Saturday.

In addition, EBU also revealed that representatives of UA:PBC will work with the BBC to develop and implement Ukrainian elements of next year’s programming and that the theme for the 2023 event will reflect the unique launch of next year’s festival and the collaboration between the host country and this year’s winners.

