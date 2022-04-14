Eurovision 2022: Save the events scattered downtown. It will be “Waiting for Eurovision”

A few days ago, the Turin Traders Association presented a program of 180 mini concerts spread across the city during Eurovision. As for a bureaucratic shuffle, everything seemed to be in danger.

But it is here that the municipal administration has also solved this mess. Simplified procedures for exhibitors wishing to participate in the “Waiting for Eurovision”, this is the name of the fair that includes the street associations of the Centre, Smart Vanchiglia and via Baretti.

As Mayor Stefano Lo Russo explained, a technical schedule met with specialist advisors and dealers, Ascom and Confesercenti. The box with the solution is foundCumulative application, also divided by weeks if necessary, while maintaining individual premises responsibilities”. Buildings that are often already in a state are able to provide ‘audio accompaniment to the management’.

So what can you expect from the event program?

Concerts will be in acoustics. There is a city in turmoil that will be able to welcome the many tourists who will arrive and there is a city ready to accompany this moment. Stefano Lo Russo, Mayor of Turin

Shows should end at 10pm, with no constraint at 12pm in areas least affected by Turin’s nightlife. The issue of noise and general commotion continues at the trial in Turin,

We asked merchants to help us favor a type of sustainable entertainment that does not exacerbate uncomfortable situations, but that relaunches a way of entertainment that takes into account all needs. Stefano Lo Russo, Mayor of Turin

source: Turin today