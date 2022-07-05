Eurovision 2022 – Marius Beer will represent Switzerland at Boys Do Cry









Marius Ber Selected internally by Swiss public television to represent the country at Eurovision 2022 with the poem “Boys do not Cry”. SRF is based on the charismatic voice of Marius Send the message that babies cry too.

The Swiss state will try Repeat the success of G’jons Tears Rotterdam 2021 with the poem “Tout l’Univers”. Marius Beer competes in The first semi-final of Eurovision 2022 May 10 next.

The 28-year-old musician, who was born in Appenzell, in the Swiss foothills, identifies himself as Weak but strong at the same time And boldly to show their weaknesses:I learned very early on that I don’t need to be ashamed of my feelings. as a man, I’m not afraid to cry Exposing my weaknesses to my audience. I don’t want to wear emotional armor, I want to be who I am. And I want to encourage my fans to do the same.”

About Marius Ber swiss singer He discovered his musical talent during his compulsory military service with the Swiss Army. “One of my colleagues was affected by the timbre of my voice,” Marius explains. when he sang He felt free to express his feelings through music. In 2016, Marius left his life as an auto mechanic construction machinery for Tour Germany and Switzerland as a street musician. At one of these stations Meet a music producer who invited him to New York Who, after knowing his vocal talent, encouraged him to work on it. in 2017 travel to the UK to Study Music Production at the prestigious BIMM Institute in London Meanwhile, he participated in several recording sessions with famous composers. See also Australia continues to work towards gender parity in participation That trip culminated in 2019 with a concert Release their first album “Not loud enough”. The record reached the top 20 of the best-selling albums charts in Switzerland.

Marius Behr discovered his musical talent during his mandatory military service SRF / Rob Lewis

Switzerland at Eurovision Swiss It is one of the The founders of the state Eurovision and the host at the birth of the competition in the city Lugano in 1956. The Swiss candidate that year, not asia He became the first winner in the history of the festival with the topic “refrain”. The first European competition winner also became the first to participate three times in a row at the festival. Switzerland’s second victory Dublin 1988 thanks to the voice Celine Dion Really unforgettable “Ne partez pas sans moi”. Since the Eurovision semi-finals were held, only Switzerland have managed to qualify for the last 6 times, the last two being in 2019 and 2020. Aviv 2019And the Luca Haney achieved the historic fourth place with his song “She Got Me”.. Bloka Hanni, representing Switzerland at Eurovision 2019, performs She got me at the festival final. Music and lyrics: Laurel Parker, Mac Fraser, Luca Hanni, John Hallgren, Lucas Hallgren Bloka Hanni, representing Switzerland at Eurovision 2019, performs She got me at the festival final. Music and lyrics: Laurel Parker, Mac Fraser, Luca Hanni, John Hallgren, Lucas Hallgren Last year, in Rotterdam 2021And the Gjon Tears won a bronze medal with the song “Tout L’Univers”, The best result in the country since 1993. Eurovision 2021 – Switzerland: Jeon tears sing “Tout l’Univers”