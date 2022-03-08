European Union plan to replace Russian gas. And Drag hears Schulze

replace file Russian gas With other suppliers, to be independent from Moscow. The European Commission is studying what strategy to use to break Russia to Russian President Vladimir Putinwhich is a true energy reservoir for a large part of the ancient continent.

stay away from russia

The member states of the European Union – and in general the entire European continent – practically always depended on Russian gas. Over the years, no one (except in rare cases) thought of exploring alternative methods. The first problems came to a head when Moscow raised its demands on Donbass and Crimea. On that occasion, around 2014, Brussels handed over the first to Putin Penalties. The situation exploded with the recent Russian military operation in Ukraine.

It immediately became clear that the European Union would soon find itself in a dead end. Vice President of the European Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, at a hearing at the European Parliament’s Economic Committee, made clear Europe’s next moves. “ Obviously we won’t replace “Russian gas” completely using renewables within a year or two, so if we want to quickly go to zero import from Russia, we have to import gas from somewhere else “, said Dombrovskis, reporting that from the main Norwegian gas company there “ completely using renewables within a year or two, so if we want to quickly go to zero import from Russia, we have to import gas from somewhere else “.

Step by Step

However, Brussels can not exclude energy relations with Russia, and think about selecting one instant solution. “ We can’t move to a zero gas strategy “from Russia” In a few weeks we must work to ensure our energy independence “With” different suppliers The European Commissioner for Economic Affairs added, Paolo Gentiloni. “ Unfortunately, a large part of our suppliers need alternatives to Russian gas, they need regasification mechanisms, and even mobile regasification platforms are not built in one day, take a year and a half to assemble, and we must be aware of this difficulty. ” And the “ Financial space will be required To respond to the challenge, Gentiloni himself added.

So the European Union should think Step by Step-This is step by step. Because of this, the main leaders of the ancient continent immediately took action in an effort to get around the stalemate. Italian Prime Minister, Mario DraghiHe, for example, had a telephone conversation with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany tonight, Olaf Schulz, on the situation on the ground in Ukraine, on the European response in terms of humanitarian and sanctions, and on the energy-related consequences of the current crisis. The two leaders emphasized that Palazzo Chigi agreed to remain in close contact in the coming days also in light of the informal summit scheduled for Thursday and Friday.