European Union. Europe opens the most powerful supercomputer in Finland

BRUSSELS, June 13 (European press) –

The European Union for High Performance Computing, EuroHPC, on Monday inaugurated Europe’s most powerful supercomputer, named Lumi, located in the Finnish city of Kajaani.

Lumi, Europe’s fastest and most energy efficient supercomputer and the third fastest in the world, is powered by a consortium of ten European countries: Finland, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Switzerland.

“With its enormous computing power, LOMI will enable scientific progress, for example in medicine and climate research at a much faster rate. It can help develop vaccines, diagnose cancer or mitigate the effects of climate change,” he said. Vice-President of the European Commission and Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, who added his potential in artificial intelligence.

The Lumi has a maximum throughput of 550 petaflops, which means it is capable of performing 550 million trillion calculations per second and runs on renewable energy. In addition, it uses natural cooling systems, which significantly reduces the annual carbon footprint of the entire city.

The computing power of this supercomputer will be complemented by others in the EuroHPC network, such as MareNostrum 5 in Spain, Deucalion in Portugal, Discoverer in Bulgaria, MeluXina in Luxembourg, Vega in Slovenia, and Karolina in the Czech Republic.

Lumi will be available to European users in September 2022 and will help accelerate the creation of new knowledge and solutions to global challenges.