European Parliament – Preview: the week of September 19-23

There are no parliamentary sessions scheduled in Brussels this week because the week is devoted to external parliamentary activities. The following trips for the Committee’s delegations are on the agenda:

Ukrainian refugees / Poland and RomaniaA delegation from the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) will travel to Warsaw and Bucharest and will visit the borders with Ukraine in both countries. You will meet with government officials, local authorities, civil society organizations, EU agencies and international organizations dealing with refugees. MEPs will also visit border posts and primary reception centers for Ukrainian refugees.

More information about the delegation’s trip. Program design.

Monday 09/19 to Thursday 22.09.2019

Press conference in Poland: Monday, September 19, 4:00-5:30 p.m. Live broadcast On the Facebook page of EP Liaison Office Warsaw.

Press conference in Romania: Wednesday, September 21, 15:30 CET (16:30 Romanian time). Live broadcast On the Facebook page of the EP Liaison Office in Bucharest.

Illegal surveillance in Poland: Deputies to the Commission investigating the use of Pegasus and similar surveillance and spyware (PEGA) will hear from victims of spyware, local politicians and other experts in Warsaw. You will meet with members of the Pegasus Extraordinary Committee of the Polish Senate, experts from the security services, victims of spyware, journalists, NGO workers and experts from academia. Vice President of the European Parliament travels from Germany Katrina Barley (SPD, S&D) with.

In preparation for the visit, the PEGA Committee organized a Listen to Polish experts, guests and victims of spyware On 09/15 in Strasbourg.

More information about the delegation’s trip.

Monday 09/19 to Wednesday 21.09.2019

Foreign Trade with Australia and New Zealand: led by the Chairman of the Committee Bernd Lang (SPD, S&D), an International Trade Commission (INTA) delegation will travel to Australia and New Zealand to learn first-hand about the ongoing negotiations on the Canberra Agreement and the negotiations already concluded with Wellington. MEPs will meet with ministers, MEPs, NGOs, as well as business and trade union representatives. The The EU and New Zealand concluded negotiations on June 30, 2022. The agreement will enter into force once the House, Parliament and New Zealand agree. The talks with australia is not completed yet. The next round of negotiations will begin on October 17.

MEPs are still traveling from Germany Helmut Schulz (Die LINKE./ Die Linke, GUE/NGL) with.

More information about the delegation’s trip.

Monday 09/19 to Friday 23.09.2019

COVID-19 / Netherlands and Germany: A delegation from the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic (COVI) will visit the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam and BioNTech’s headquarters in Mainz. MEPs will collaborate with EMA Director Emer Cooke and experts on the agency’s role during the pandemic. In the laboratories in Germany where the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine was developed, they will learn about mRNA technology and its possibilities. COVID website.

Monday 09/19 to Wednesday 21.09.2019

EU-US Relations / Digital Policy and Corporate Law: A delegation from the Legal Affairs Commission (JURI) will visit Washington to examine the relations between the European Union and the United States in the areas of digital policy and corporate law. MEPs meet with US legislators, government officials, US regulators, civil society and think tanks. Among other things, it will address the common interest in relation to artificial intelligence, intellectual property rights, corporate due diligence, environmental protection through criminal law, and strategic litigation against public holdings (SLAPPs). MEP travels from Germany Angelica Niebler (CSU, EPP) with. More information about the delegation’s trip.

Monday 09/19 to Friday 23.09.2019

World Press Photo Foundation Exhibition: Parliament will host a World Press Photo exhibition entitled “ICONIC: Defense of Freedom and Democracy since 1955”.

Thursday, September 22, 3:00-4:30 p.m. Live broadcast

President’s calendar: European Parliament President Roberta Mezzola Thursday Meeting the President of the Spanish Senate, Ander Gil, in Brussels.

More information

week at a glance

Current press releases

