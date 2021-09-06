European Heritage Days are back

After the forced stop From the pandemic, the European Heritage Days, promoted by the Council of Europe and the European Commission, are back. 70 thousand cultural events scheduled between September and October in all participating countries. An opportunity to help “build bridges by celebrating the richness of European cultural heritage,” as well as “a precious opportunity to explore and celebrate the mosaic of cultures that make up Europe,” says Maria Bejinovic Boric, Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

This particular year The focus will be on making events more accessible by removing barriers for people with physical or sensory disabilities, and promoting better rail connections for people with reduced mobility. “The availability of online cultural content provided by local GEP events allows people across Europe to access it for education, business or leisure purposes,” says EU Commissioner for Culture Maria Gabriel. Two cross-border initiatives are now underway to promote diversity and inclusion: Heritage, Women’s Legacy, spearheaded by Spain with partners in France, Italy, Romania, Slovenia and the United Kingdom. and “Our Abnormal Cultural Heritage” Scottish Handbook. With partners in Germany and Ukraine.

