European Championship: Spain participates for the first time by beating Finland (4-1)

Next Thursday, at 9:00 pm, Spain will face Germany

The Spanish women’s soccer team scored a solid victory over Finland (4-1) on Friday in their first European Championship appearance in England, a match that featured an impressive aerial match for J.Org Field It allowed them to recover early from both the North and Dedicating the first win in this event to Alexia Putellas.

Spectators are present at Milton Keynes Stadium MK when Linda Salestrom He surprised the Spanish defense by bypassing Ana Signol’s defense after 50 seconds. Except that Spain with dPresidents Irene Paredes and Itana Ponmaty, He scared the ghosts to come back before the break.

Lucia Garciaalso a header, was in charge of the referee in the 75th minute of the first day of Group B duel, which still holds a penalty kick scored by Mariona Caldente in extra time.

With this, Jorge Velda’s men are recovering from the unexpected loss of their captain and current Ballon d’Or winner, Alexia Putillas, due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee three days before the premiere of the continental event.

Right from the start, it’s time for paddling. A few seconds after the whistle, Salestrom, upon his first arrival in the opponent’s area, perfectly set a low shot to make it 0-1 for Finland, a goal that, however, did not change the Spanish scenario.

A shot off the crossbar by Leila and a goal somewhat nullified by Patri Guijarro warned of the intentions of “La Roja”, who had to wait for a set ball in the 25th minute to nullify the Finnish goal. In a corner kick, Irene Paredes came from behind with a powerful header down the net.

Near the end of the first half, Aitana Ponmate, the key in the Spanish high possession -67%, confirmed the return with a header for the team that the Al Shamal goalkeeper could not do anything against (the 43rd minute). Azulgrana approached the stands to dedicate her goal to Alexia Putellas, who watched with interest her teammates managed to turn the game around.

The Vilda women continued to insist on returning to the locker room, with their constant access to the Finnish area until the verdict in the 75th minute. In a new show of air play, Mabe Leon set a cross in the area that Lucia Garcia accepted by plane to score. Third.

Mario Caldente, who was already in stoppage time, was responsible for completing the win with a penalty after Marta Cardona fell in the area (95th minute). With this, Spain recovers from the panic and adds its first three points in England to top Group B while waiting for what Germany and Denmark will do.