europe transfer

A shortage of personnel in logistics will also hurt Amazon, at least in the United States. This was stated by the Research Snipers portal – specialized in technology – citing an internal report of the multinational company, according to which operators may soon lack some logistics platforms in the United States, A situation that could already become critical by 2024. The internal memo specifies that a warehouse worker will remain with the company on average for eight months.

Rapid rotation favored by low US unemployment, facilitating the search for a new job. It is also possible that this is why Amazon Accelerate warehouse automationWhich in recent weeks has seen the introduction of a new generation of robots. In addition, on June 30, he signed an order with flexCube for one and a half million dollars.

while In Italy, Amazon announced that it will employ three thousand people by the end of 2022 For an indefinite period, as part of the Piano Italia growth programme. Among the upcoming openings, the company mentioned the distribution center in San Salvo in Abruzzo, which will employ a thousand people over the next three years. The 2022 designation includes several profiles: In addition to warehouse workers, the company will seek workers in marketing, finance and research in new technologies, as well as engineers, linguists, software developers and experts in the entertainment sector.

On a note, the company mentions that It uses more than four hundred professional profiles, Including Podcast Manager, EUSports Senior Supplier Manager, Automation Engineer, Robotics-Advanced Technologies R&D Manager, Computer Vision Application Scientist, Music Executive, Live Sports Sales Specialist, Chief Influencer and Creative Director, Data Scientist, Analyst Alexa first business intelligence, and machine learning engineer.