Europe, in online moderation, the hard work of big technology

On the night of Friday 22 April, after 16 hours of bargaining at the so-called Triads, the tables at which representatives of the three European institutions, the Commission, Parliament and the Council, gather to find the right balance on European laws, A political agreement has been reached on the Digital Services Act (DSA).. DSA is the new European regulation, and therefore the same in all 27 member states, which is updating Online brokers rules, with different degrees of responsibility from startups to big tech companies. The text will be updated E-Commerce Directive 2000which is similar to the 1996 American Standard Section 230 subordinate Communications Etiquette Act, Which so far has allowed sites and platforms to thrive thanks to their role as intermediaries, without having to worry too much about hosting illegal content. The only requirement is that the platforms must proceed with removing the content as soon as they realize its illegality.

The approval of the final text of the Digital Services Act comes less than sixteen months after the publication of the European Commission’s proposal. For the times in Brussels and given the scope of the law, this is a very short time frame, and is a sign of a certain convergence of intentions between political groups and between institutions. The file cannot be said to be closed because no final text has yet been published For the final vote which in any case will have to pass the final scrutiny of Parliament in a few weeks.

What DSA Offers

According to reports from Parliament And AdvisePending publication of the agreed text, the final text states that the Committee and Member States will be Access to the algorithms of large online platforms; Users will be able to report illegal online content that should be removed quickly and platforms should offer greater guarantees on the topics they use to deliver their products and services.

How to recommend contents to users must be clearly explained, while for platforms intended for minors, specific measures must be ensured to protect them. You should carry larger pallets Comprehensive assessment of the existence of systemic risks It may encourage the dissemination of illegal content, negatively impact fundamental rights, or have an impact on democratic processes and public security. These are those platforms that have more than 45 million monthly active users in Europe (Very large online platforms or Vlop). The latter will be subject to the oversight of the commission, in order to avoid the slowdown experienced with Gdpr. In the most serious cases, penalties come 6% of global trading volume.

What happened to the trilogy

according toInternational Organization Access Now The text as a whole can be accepted in a positive way. Access Now says she was in a trilogy I rejected a last-minute edit that would have forced search engines to block or de-index illegal content Of the results, with a risk of effective censorship of freedom of expression. Just as it did not override the obligation to provide a phone number to those who upload pornographic content on dedicated sites, which, according to Access Now, did not adequately solve the problem of non-consensual nudity uploaded on these sites but at the same time diminished the right to hide Online identity.