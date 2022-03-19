Euro 2021: Finland fans dream of the Round of 16

“ What kind of dream is this, Odin? I dream that I wake up before dawn,” says one of the most famous poems in Norse mythology, that our Finnish friends in Similar case Having found himself in one of the most surprising situations so far in European Championship. No one expected that “The Owls” could give the bell, neither they, nor the team, nor their fans. A dream can come true If they draw or win against Belgium.

The madness broke out on the day they beat Denmark, the joy of debuting in a competition of this caliber was already cause for celebration in bars and meeting friends, but everything changed when the referee whistled at the end of that match giving Finland Qualification Possibility for the round of 16. At that moment, the joy so characteristic of Finns, about which little is known before the kitchen, overflowed in a manner close to euphoria. Beer flew, and the streets were filled with people And in Helsinki there were circles of people dancing.

Similar to Iceland

to remember sympathy that overflowed Icelanders at Euro 2016? Well, Finland shares exactly the same row as them. blue and white fans It is one of the competitions most grateful for and fascinates with the support they give football, despite the fact that it is not the king of the sport. Ice hockey and curling They occupy the top positions in sporting interests, like their Icelandic neighbours, which makes it all the more worthwhile that the first team can run for the Tour, becauseThe best athletes fall between these two sports.

Iceland fans in celebrationEFE

Compete against Russia and the full support of their fans

historical competition The Finns on the sports field were very special, in particular with Russia Because of the post-independence rivalry between these two countries a little over 100 years ago. this is the reason The game they lost against them It was the damage to the Finns that would take time to heal.

still “sisu” Fins (perseverance-based behavior) is “guilty” of its compatriots supporting their teeth and claws in all of its competitions, from the under-17s to the little-known Finnish baseball. These fans won’t drop their arms so quickly and will be at their best cheering trying to get their team to another achievement: Advance to the round of 16.