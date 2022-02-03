EU Asylum Policy: Headwinds for Weisser at EU Meetings – Politics

Germany and France currently identify two very different priorities in the EU’s immigration policy. As Federal Interior Minister Nancy Visser (SPD) once again campaigned for her idea of ​​a “coalition of the willing” to take in refugees at the EU’s Council of Interior Ministers on Thursday, her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin set a different tone at an informal meeting in Lille.

“We have to accept the idea that we need to be more in control of our common space, because of terrorism issues, because of immigration issues, because of asylum issues,” Darmanin said.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

France is campaigning ahead of the presidential decision in April. That is why head of state Emmanuel Macron, who wants to be re-elected in a little less than three months, has envisaged reforming the Schengen area, which – in short – would lead to a more aggressive emergence by Europeans in immigration policy. Macron would like the new Schengen Council to meet for the first time on March 3. In the future, the body must ensure that countries in the Schengen area can respond faster to emergencies such as the refugee crisis at the Polish-Belarus border.

While Macron primarily envisions countries in the Schengen area helping each other with border guards and swiftly deporting migrants without the right to asylum, German Interior Minister Wesser, after meeting with EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson at the beginning of the year. He called for an “alliance of the receiving member states.”

Weiser envisions a group of countries taking the lead in accepting refugees, thus ending the years-long blockade of reforming the EU’s asylum system. “Germany continues to stand for an open human Europe,” she said at the meeting with her counterparts on Thursday.

Darmanin refers to an agreement with Italy and Malta

Before the meeting in Lille, Pfizer’s counterpart in Paris agreed with her, saying that France, along with Germany, had shown solidarity in the past in receiving boat passengers from the Mediterranean. Darmanin noted that in 2019, Paris, along with Berlin, supported an agreement with Italy and Malta to receive boat passengers. However, the current French presidency of the European Union is primarily concerned with the reform of the Schengen area demanded by Macron.

French Interior Minister defends the use of “Eurodac”

With this, Paris wants to complete at least one stage in a long-term project to create a new asylum system in the European Union. As Darmanin explained, there is a good reason that migrants arriving at the EU’s external borders are subject to so-called screening. So the French interior minister defended the use of the European information system EURODAC to register migrants.

From the point of view of the French government, a more robust protection of the EU’s external borders is a prerequisite for the “coalition of the willing” that Weisser proposed to be able to start working at all. The German minister’s words in Lille showed that the “coalition of the willing” still had room for improvement. She noted that Macron spoke earlier about 12 countries at a meeting with European Union interior ministers in Torkoeng. However, this number is “very optimistic,” Visser added.

The Minister of the Interior in Vienna rejects the German path

Meanwhile, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner has made it clear that he supports the French line to reform the Schengen area as a first step. “We need stronger and stronger external border protection,” said Nadir Weiser in Vienna. “This is the alliance of reasonable people.”