Estonian Defense Minister, Hanno Beefcoreconfirmed on Friday that the merger of coastal systems From missile defense Estonia and Finland will allow closures Gulf of Finland a Russian warships If necessary.

In an interview with a Finnish newspaper, NextHettiThe Minister stressed the importance of coordinating these systems before the next Finland’s accession to NATOa measure agreed upon this week with his Finnish counterpart, you are kakonen.

“Range from Estonian and Finnish missiles Greater than the width of the Gulf of Finland. This means that we can connect our missile defenses and share all of our information.”

This will make it possible Denied the arrival of Russian warships To the bay – which lies on the coast of the Russian city of Saint Petersburg – which is 120 kilometers wide at its widest point and 52 kilometers wide at its narrowest.

“The Baltic Sea It will be an inland sea for NATO when Finland and Sweden Join NATO. “Compared to where it is now, the situation is changing,” Pefcure said.

according to NextHettiAnd the Estonia get rid of Israeli Blue Spur missileswhich can hit a sea target at a distance of 290 km, while missiles from Finnish Navy It has a range of 100 km.

