Esqu: Switzerland win the Mixed Team World Cup

Switzerland won the parallel mixed team competition at the World Cup Finals From the alpine skiing that takes place in the French resort of Courchevel-Méribel, after its victory over Austria, the Olympic team, with a score of 3-1, in a decisive confrontation.

The Swiss, who fell in the quarter-finals of the last Beijing Olympics, He made a lineup of three under-23 skaters with one common denominator with their Olympic team, Andrea Ellenberger.. The formula worked and took them to the top of the podium. Third place went to Germany, which won the so-called “little final” over Norway 3-1. In the Olympic event, Germany took the silver and Norway took the bronze to the United States.

The The Austrian team presented only two members of the Olympic team that won the gold medal, Stefan Bernsteiner and Katherine Troup, with Ricarda Hauser and Patrick Forstein. In the cup final, Austria took the lead when Yasser beat Switzerland’s Delphine Darpley, the youngest in the team, aged 19.

but later victories for Livio Simonet, 23, over Brennesteiner and Andrea Ellenberger, The 28-year-old ‘veteran’ of the Swiss national team turned on Ricarda Hauser.

Patrick Forstein must reign supreme over Vadre Janutin to give Austria tied in two Everything was left in the hands of the stopwatch, but the 22-year-old Swiss validated his team’s victory by reaching the finish line 26 points ahead.

Switzerland had begun their journey to the finals of Courchevel with a 3-0 quarter-final victory over Canada. at the same stage Germany defeated Italy 3-1; Austria and Slovenia tied 2-2, with the pass to the Austrians for the fastest time (-0.13).as happened to Norway in its confrontation with France, which scored only eight per cent.

In the semi-finals, the Austrian team defeated Norway 3-1 and the Swiss quartet defeated Germany 3-1.