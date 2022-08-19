Escape to a new life (nd-aktuell.de)

Joy in Melbourne: Fatima (second from left) is the goalkeeper and captain of the Afghan women’s soccer team. Photo: Getty Images / Kelly Defina

The Taliban’s invasion of the capital, Kabul, a year ago, also severely affected the world of sports. It is true that there are sporadic stories about football games that also took place under the rule of the holy warriors. However, the scope of this is very limited. He discovered a team from Pakistan who wanted to play some friendly matches in Kandahar, Afghanistan, in July. In the middle of the third game of the series, Taliban security guards stormed the soccer field, arrested the players, and punished some of them by shaving their heads. According to a BBC report, a Taliban spokesman said the players had broken the Islamic dress code. This prohibits showing bare body parts. Football player calves are also subject to a ban if they are not properly covered.

What is still possible in the sport exactly is not clear. The website is run by Iranians in exile Iran Wire You mentioned, for example, about illegal sports facilities for martial artists in Afghanistan. One athlete said that athletes who practice sports for a long time are finding ways and means to continue to do so even under new conditions. However, exciting young women and girls with the sport is next to impossible.

Zahra Hosseini confirms this on “finding”. In 2014, the 30-year-old archaeologist launched the first joint bicycle race for women and men in Bamiyan province. »The race moved from the site of the destroyed Buddha statues to downtown Bamiyan. Many residents came to the road because they wanted to see girls riding bicycles. “It was a huge success,” Hosseini says.

Pioneering Girls Logo »right to ride“(“Right to ride a bicycle”) was scattered in the meantime with the four winds. Hosseini himself landed in Sweden. Four days before the Taliban invasion in August 2021, I was awarded a scholarship in Stockholm. However, she did not leave the country until weeks later. Because it was not possible to get to the airport, she and a group of human rights activists fled overland to Pakistan and from there managed to leave for Scandinavia. A girl you once taught to ride a bike in Bamiyan is now studying in Japan. Hosseini’s closest friends are in Germany with her brother and father, who are also cycling enthusiasts.

“Two weeks ago, relief organizations managed to bring some girls to Italy with the support of the Italian Embassy. But I also know from some who have moved to Kabul from Bamiyan that they are in a very bad situation there. “They’re afraid they just want to get out,” Hosseini says. Cycling in Kabul Taliban is out of the question. Even under the previous government, it was not easy. Hosseini first had to persuade the local mullahs in Bamiyan. They wanted us girls to train in a secluded place. I told them we ride our bikes downtown and we don’t want to separate ourselves from the men and boys.” At that time, the mullahs surrendered. But now a strict interpretation of Islamic law prevails by the Taliban.

That is why hundreds of top athletes have already left the country. There are no exact numbers on this subject. The IOC said it had organized “more than 300 visas for members of the Afghan Olympic sports community”. When asked by the International Olympic Committee, she did not answer how many athletes, officials and family members were among them. The UCI World Cycling Association has announced that it has helped evacuate 165 cyclists. This sparked bitter comments on Twitter. ‘Any evacuation?’ Video artist and cyclist Mortada Amir asked sarcastically. It was said that only a few athletes were part of the UCI delegation. The UCI did not respond to a request from “and” about the composition of the group for which the departure was organized.

But there are also real success stories. A group of women scattered across Australia, Canada, England and Denmark organized the escape of the entire Afghan women’s soccer team, as well as some members of the youth team. We managed to get 80 people out of the country. The key to our success on the one hand was the design for girls and women, and on the other hand the organization we quickly built. Not only did we send lists of people at risk to the government, but we also had visa applications for each one with us. And we were in constant contact, providing information on the locations of Taliban checkpoints around the airport and also which gates it was cheaper to enter the airport,” Alison Pattison reported.

The Australian is a lawyer and founder of the Human Rights Group Human rights for all, which was itself very active in the evacuation. Pattison and her fellow athletes have also been advised not to carry sportswear in their luggage. “Having such ‘evidence’ with you would have been threatening, given Taliban laws that prohibit women from playing sports,” she explains.

Afghan women footballers have now fully dedicated themselves to the Australian Club Melbourne Victory Connected. They take part in regular league operations in Victoria – and they are very successful at that. “They are formidable fighters, they can really dominate some competitors,” says Bateson proudly. 8:0, 10:0, 12:0 Some teams are dispatched.

The women around Bateson did not receive any help from major sports organizations such as FIFA or the International Olympic Committee. There was nothing, neither practical nor strategic. The only ones who really helped and did a great job were people from FifPro,” says Pattison.

It is not entirely clear how Afghan sport will continue. The IOC is in contact with both the country’s National Olympic Committee in exile and Taliban sports officials. They have negotiated a $560,000 support package, which is supposed to benefit nearly 2,000 female athletes in the country. Funds were raised with the help of UNHCR Distributed, in accordance with the standard procedures of the Regional Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. UNHCR has also requested all beneficiaries to be available for a site visit or phone call.”

However, the exiled athletes expressed doubts that money from the aid fund had ended up directly with the Taliban and not with the athletes. In any case, the IOC aims to form a mixed team of Afghan men and women for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. It’s hard to imagine how this could work when women are not allowed to exercise at all and men must be covered from chin to sole.

Only the refugee teams are realistic at the moment. The women’s national soccer team can play a leading role. The men’s and women’s national basketball teams are currently in Albania and may occasionally play useful matches there. Some cyclists train at the UCI World Federation headquarters in Eagle, Switzerland. Martial artists, track and field athletes and snowboarders traveled to Canada on the initiative of former Olympic judoka Fariba Riazzi. However, it is not clear if they will continue to train there or if they will have to worry about adjusting to a new life first.

Zahra Hosseini, a cycling pioneer from Bamiyan, got back on her bike in July for the first time since her escape. “It was an amazing feeling,” she says. However, professional integration and bilingual learning – Swedish and English at the same time – have a higher priority initially.