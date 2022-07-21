Erling Haaland on the bench in Manchester City’s first test | Sports

Manchester City is also on the US tour!

Not only Bayern is currently in the USA (6-2 against DC United) as well as the champion of England with coach Pep Guardiola (51).

In the friendly match against Club America (Mexico) in Houston, he won 2-1 with his double scorer Kevin De Bruyne (31) who scored in the 30th and 46th minutes. The team coming from Mexico City comes through Henry Martin (43) to equalize in this meantime.

90 minutes on the bench in City: Erling Haaland (22). Unlike Julian Alvarez (22 / from River Plate), Stefan Ortega Moreno (29 / from Armenia Bielefeld) and Calvin Phillips (26 / from Leeds United), the best new signing from Borussia Dortmund will not be used.

Haaland only started training for ManCity this week. Since the striker was still active in Norway’s League of Nations in June, he was given a slightly longer sabbatical.

Erling Haaland (left) is relaxing on a city bench Photo: Getty Images

In Houston, Haaland was not given the impression that his replacement was expected. Although officially listed as a substitute on the match sheet, the hoodie and sneakers outfit wasn’t the type of actor who would immediately expect to be on the field.

After the match, Guardiola indicated that Haaland could play in the match against Bayern (Sunday, July 24, 1am German time). A minor injury prevented him from playing against Club America. But this is nothing to worry about.

The match against the German record champion will be played at Lambeau Field, the American football stadium of the Green Bay Packers.

Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defense project on August 7 with an away game at West Ham United (5.30pm). In August, Guardiola’s team next plays Bournemouth (13th), Newcastle United (21st outside) and Crystal Palace (27th). Before that, on July 30 (6pm), you will be against Liverpool FC in the Community Shield. This is the English version of the Super Cup, where the English champions and FA Cup winners meet.