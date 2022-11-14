Equestrian sport: Richard Vogel won in Stuttgart

At the start of the 36th edition of the Stuttgart German Masters, after some successes of the German show jumpers, national coach Otto Becker predicted: “We hope we haven’t shot our powder yet.” He didn’t miss a thing, as demonstrated by the victory of young star Richard Vogel of Dagobertshausen and Mannheim on the saddle at the Showjumping World Cup and Grand Prix in Stuttgart. On United Touch, the 25-year-old was also flawless in a huge jump and amassed €56,000. Also a big point for Philip Weishaupt of Riesenbeck in jumping the Masters show. The 37-year-old deliberately channeled his frailty nine-year-old for his first Masters win. The real surprises happened at the dressage camp. Two-time Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl had to settle for 10th place over Ferdinand at the World Cup. Ingrid Klimk defeated Franciscus.









The new dressage teacher was Matthias Alexander Rath of the Kronberg dressage dynasty. The former Totilas racer won the Grand Prix Special on a nine-year-old Destacado. Vice Team World Champion Michael Brauchel of Allen missed the “driving” of the top three in the Transport Drivers’ World Cup. He took fourth place. World Champion Boyd Excel of Australia was the undisputed driving master for the eighth time in a row. jorn ribian