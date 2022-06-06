Environment Day: Earth Overshoot Day 2022 is July 28 – Economy

(ANSA) – ROME, June 5 – It will be July 28, Global Earth Overshoot Day is expected to be 1 day compared to last year, the day the world will have exhausted the natural resources that the Earth has available for this year and we will start exploiting those that exist in 2023. The account was announced today on World Environment Day by the Global Footprint Network, an independent think-tank founded in 2003, originally based in the United States, Belgium and Switzerland as a charitable, not-for-profit organization. It is estimated that humanity is living as if it had 1.75 of the Earth at its disposal, according to the Sotdi Center which calculates the ecological footprint of humans.



The fact that it was only introduced for a day compared to last year could bode well for the slowdown, if not the brakes, for the overexploitation of land, water, mineral resources, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, wood, and many more other products.



This year, Italy ran out of natural resources and services on May 15, two days later last year. According to national footprint and biocapacity calculations, Italy will need 2.7 of land compared to 5.1 for the United States, 4.5 for Australia and 3.4 for Russia, while according to another calculation, Italy will need 5.3 Italy to meet the natural demand of its population, ranking second after Japan with 7.9. In third place is Switzerland with 4.4.



(Dealing).

