Entrepreneurship, Tourism, Language and Tradition – La Voce di New York

there Italian immigration It has ancient roots in human history. North America and Canada have now reached the fifth or sixth generation of immigrants.

The inevitable consequence of phenomenon long-term is that new generations risk of losing Call with the land of originWith them origins. We, not only as politicians but more than that Italians who decided to live abroadWe have a civil and moral duty to keep this connection alive.

Each of us should consider himself The ambassador of Italian culture in the world. Language, art, history, tradition and gastronomy: we through immigration bring our own pieces cultural identity Elsewhere, outside the country. However, exporting is not enough. There is a need to take care and show this identification.

This is done with measures a Supporting Italian Entrepreneurs Abroadbut also by increasing the funds allocated to achieve Parties and events Which is tangible evidence for us tradition. there Italian culture It must be understood in its broadest sense, incorporating all its aspects.

In a program MAIE North America A lot of space is devoted to this issue, which is expressed above all in the following points:

defense promotion Made in italy Born in Italy system including networking for Italian Entrepreneurs Abroad

Born in including networking for Publish and promote language and the Italian culture support Institutions cultural and schools Italians cross the border, trying to recover resources that have been cut off in recent years

and the support cultural and Italians cross the border, trying to recover resources that have been cut off in recent years Incentive cultural exchanges For our young people of Italian descent abroad, so that they can know and deepen their origins

We are fully convinced, in fact, that only a joint effort on different fronts can bring out the strengths ofItalianIt is that spirit that we recognize all over the world.

One expression we’ve been hearing a lot about lately is “root tourism” or “Return of tourism”.

because of pandemic In fact, since Covid-19, many people who have worked or lived abroad have returned to their home countries. We are convinced of the need to increase and support The bond of immigrants to their homelandThe water I decided to give a working expression to what had hitherto been merely a theoretical concept.

. project radical tourism He began conducting investigations into children villages And the Italian villages that had a large number migration in United State and in Canada. Descendants of Italians living in America are invited to visit the country from which their family immigration originated. there water Advance to all One week free stayin order to give a concrete possibility to investigate one’s origins e Searching for their identity. The bond with identity is strengthened through delivery Italian birth certificate From the family that immigrated abroad, an essential document for a subsequent application of Italian Nationality.

This initiative allows you to start implementing a Effective cycle This raises a lot small business or go give Strengthen to meLocal Entrepreneurshipto take full advantage ofEconomie from the region.

At the moment, the program relates to a District 22 Calabria Town and some cities in the United States. It’s a small step that is destined to grow with a closer view cooperation between Italian communities distributed throughout the country and Italian communities abroad.