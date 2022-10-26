Entel and Movistar are located in Arequipa, Cuzco and other southern regions: no messages, calls or mobile internet lrsd | Community

Telecom companies service Intel s Moviestar, Which adds up to millions of users across the country, dropped in different areas of South Peru. Users of these operators cannot send messages or make calls. They also do not have access to the Internet via a mobile phone.

Currently, the service of the operators Entel and Movistar . has failed It affects the regions of Arequipa, Cusco, Moquegua, Puno and Tacna. And in the case of Movistar, the areas of Madre de Dios, Abancay and Puerto Maldonado were added. Customers of mobile operators are aloof from the outside world; However, they use the services of other companies to report errors via social networks.

Either way, sentencing began around 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 25, and until this note closes, Entel and Movistar service drops continue.

Users experienced slowness when trying to connect to the Internet and after minutes, all types of network communication, such as messages or calls, fell completely.

Reply to Intel . users

So far, the carrier has not commented on the matter. Nor did he issue any statement on his page or through his social networks.

What was reported was Entel’s direct response to some Twitter users like Joseca00, who asked what happened to the signal in the Arequipa area.

The company responded that it is experiencing a massive decline in the area it is located in and that they are working on a quick fix.

Reply from Entel to the user. Photo: Republic

Reply to Movistar مستخدمي Users

Movistar informed its customers and the general public that on Tuesday 25th fixed and mobile internet services were affected in some areas of the south of the country. She notes that the effect was due to two pieces of the fiber-optic network in the Chala Atico section of Arequipa, allowing services to be provided. This leads to a deterioration in the quality of services in some areas of Arequipa, Cusco, Tacna, Moquegua, Madre de Dios, Abancay, Puno and Puerto Maldonado.

They stressed that since these incidents were reported, the company’s technical teams have been working to solve problems and restore services in the shortest possible time.

Finally, they apologize for the inconvenience and apologize to their customers for the inconvenience they caused. Likewise, it informs that, in accordance with current regulations, it will make the relevant adjustment to its customers in their receipts for the time when the service was not available.