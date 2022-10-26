Entel and Movistar are located in Arequipa, Cuzco and other southern regions: no messages, calls or mobile internet lrsd | Community

Entel and Movistar are located in Arequipa, Cuzco and other southern regions: no messages, calls or mobile internet lrsd | Community

Telecom companies service Intel s Moviestar, Which adds up to millions of users across the country, dropped in different areas of South Peru. Users of these operators cannot send messages or make calls. They also do not have access to the Internet via a mobile phone.

See also  Android | How to download an app that does not appear in Google Play | Compatibility | trick | APK files | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.