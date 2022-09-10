Enjoy back in Switzerland

Last year’s VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, Virginia Elena Carta made an impressive final round 65 (-7) to finish in a tie for fifth, her best result on the Women’s European Tour (LET).

It was a grand finale to her first summer as a professional, and later in the year the Milan native secured a spot for the 2022 LET at Q-School.

Karta is now back at Golfpark Holzhäusern with more than a year as a pro under her belt, and the 25-year-old is looking forward to the week ahead, especially since she’s only a short ride away from home.

“It’s a beautiful place.” She said. “It is a beautiful field. I think it’s a challenge but also a reward. I think it provides some good opportunities for birds to take advantage of. It’s great to be back in Switzerland and it’s not too far from where I live, which is a plus.

“I’ve learned that you have to conserve as much energy as possible, you have to travel so much that you really have to know your body really well and know your game because you have to adapt week after week in different areas and different conditions. I’ve learned to know my game a little bit better, it just doesn’t It’s about changing anything drastically, it’s more about adapting and knowing the different scenarios and shots that have to be presented.”

The Cambridge graduate has fond memories of her last two tours in Switzerland – where she scored 66 (-6) and 65 (-7) – climbing up the leaderboard.

But despite performing well in the 2021 edition of the tournament, Carta does not place any pressure or expectations on herself.

Instead, the Italian is focused on playing her regular game and hopes to get plenty of bird opportunities that she can take advantage of.

“It was a good end to the season last year with this tournament and the Lacoste Women’s Open in France the following week.” continuous.

“It makes you understand that you can be here and compete at the highest level and that you can compete in the tournament. Once you know it, you put it aside and keep trying to improve your game to be on top.

“It’s tough because it’s very competitive, LET has a lot of good players and you always have to get better week by week. I try not to set any expectations. I’ll just play my game.

“Obviously you remember the good runs you played, but for this week I am focused on trying to keep the ball on the right track and give myself as many bird chances as possible, hope the hits fall, and I will repeat from day one. The same scores as last year.

Follow all the action on LETGolf on Instagram and Twitter And the Ladies European Tour on Facebook and YouTube – #RaiseOurGame #VPBankSwissLadiesOpen.