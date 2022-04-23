England top Switzerland in a friendly soccer match

The Swiss opened the scoring after 22 minutes with a goal from Brill Empolo, but they could not resist the English push, who came from behind thanks to goals by Luke Shaw (45 + 1) and Kane (78).

Without Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium tied 2-2 with Ireland in Dublin before facing Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

After Ireland finished third in their qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup, away from Serbia and Portugal, Ireland were able to respond to Michy Batshuayi’s initial hole in the 12th minute and Hans Vanaken’s header from a corner kick (58), both from Chiduzi Ogbeni (36). ) and a header from Alan Brown (85).

In Barcelona, ​​Spain had to work hard to beat Albania 2-1 in a preparatory match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ferran Torres scored the first goal for Iberia in the 75th minute, shortly after Mirto Ozoni equalized (85), but Dani Olmo scored the final 2-1 (90).

Today’s friendly match results:

– Croatia – Slovenia 1-1.

Ireland – Belgium 2-2.

England – Switzerland 2-1.

-Spain – Albania 2-1.

Germany 2-0 Israel.

– Netherlands – Denmark 4-2.

Finland – Iceland 1-1.

– India – Belarus 0-3.

Gibraltar – Faroe Islands 0-0.

-Qatar-Bulgaria 2-1.

acl / am