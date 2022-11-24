England does not want to surprise the United States

DOHA (AP) — England scored six goals in their World Cup opener in Qatar against Iran, but it’s the two they conceded that worries manager Gareth Southgate and gives the United States hope.

“In the end we looked left out,” Southgate said after meeting Iran on Monday. In addition, he warned that the USA will go “everyone” in the Group B match they face on Friday.

The tournament has already left some surprising indicators, such as Saudi Arabia’s victory over Argentina or Japan’s victory over Germany.

A potential American victory over England wouldn’t be as big as the Saudis, but Greg Berhalter’s side are starting to be at a disadvantage against one of the title favorites.

Goals from Iran give Southgate something to focus on in an otherwise promising performance.

His message to the players was clear: they will have to do better against the United States, who drew 1-1 with Wales in their opening match.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said: “It’s a top-class country with a lot of top-class footballers who have played in the Premier League that we’ve played against.” “But it’s 100% about us as a team. It’s about us accepting the result in Iran and going into the game with the United States with a positive attitude.”

One such Premier League player is Christian Pulisic, the attacking midfielder who plays for Chelsea and who will certainly be the main target of the English defence.

“He’s good with both feet and has a good eye for goal,” Pickford said. “We have to be careful with him.”

With the win, England will qualify for the last 16 with one game to spare, but what happened with Lionel Messi and Argentina is proof that nothing can be taken for granted.

“This is the World Cup. There will be surprises,” Pickford added.

American goalkeeper Matt Turner portends more unexpected results.

“You can see that the football world is catching up in many ways,” he said. “Teams have plans to play. Teams have spent years investing in their lower divisions.”

“I think the message is that when you have a team that bought the same message, you can beat anybody any day,” he said.

If the United States wants to be World Cup champions again, they will have to contain an English attack that was tough against Iran, with two goals from Bukayo Saka.

“I think he’s clearly one of the young stars of football in the world,” said Turner, his Arsenal teammate. “He’s a top-class player and I don’t need to tell anyone in our squad how dangerous he is in the game. He scores goals in so many ways. I’ve developed a lot and matured.”