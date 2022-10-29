Energy, USA invests 7 billion in hydrogen center

MeteoWeb

Administration Biden It is considering investing more than $7 billion to decarbonize industrial sectors and develop 10 regional hydrogen centers. The goal is to meet the demand for 10 million tons of gas by 2030 to become “A pillar of the hydrogen economy for decades to come“.

In particular, we think about exports, even to Japan. This is what Nikkiwho provides data David Cranecandidate Joe Biden Undersecretary for Infrastructure Affairs, Department of Energy. “FifthWe would like to cooperate with Japan, which is engaged in the use of hydrogen as an energy carrierCrane said. He added: “I would like to see Japanese companies participate in the project“.

The United States will spend $7 billion to build six to ten hydrogen axes. The government will bear up to 50% of the expenses, up to $1.25 billion per site. Commercial offers will be accepted from interested parties (private companies, governments, producers, consumers, carriers and midstream companies) until April 2023. Sources close to the government have reported that Japanese companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are considering submitting proposals.