Energy crisis: nuclear power can “tip the scales”.

Clemens Walter: Continuing the operation, there is no safety risk

Possoch: What about the safety of German nuclear power plants? The last periodic safety review should have taken place in 2019, but it was canceled due to the phase-out of nuclear weapons.

Walter: She keeps comparing it to TÜV and says: If I don’t bring the car to TÜV every two years, I won’t be allowed to drive it anymore. It’s a little different from nuclear power plants, which are subject to very strict safety checks. But of course don’t drive it to any test station. It’s not that the power plant could only be operated until December 31, 2022, because the TÜV label expired three years ago and this is now a safety risk. this is not true.

Possoch: Does this mean that these safety checks are not there to identify severe safety deficiencies, as with a TÜV car, for example?

Walter: No, tests are done there to determine if the systems are still subject to the current state of the art in science and technology or if there are any flaws. So it is not about the fact that the power plants are now down, but that the latest findings – eg from events at other similar plants – should be followed there. As long as it is said that this theoretical examination in the office does not result in any need for work, the power plant can continue to operate. And if the power plant in any case had to be closed to reload with fuel elements, for example, then the corresponding non-urgent work will be carried out.

With limited extension of service life, no impact on nuclear waste repository

Possoch: Radioactive waste is one of the biggest problems of nuclear energy. Could the amount of nuclear waste increase dramatically if nuclear power plants continue to operate?

Walter: If we were to continue operating these three power plants now — I would say generously for three years — the amount of nuclear waste would increase by a low of a single digit. You can calculate this relatively easily. This was already calculated about ten years ago by the Working Group on Selection Procedures for Warehouse Locations. And technically, this will not be a decisive change to the requirements of the storage location. There is no difference in requirements whether they now have to store about three percent more or less of their final storage drums there.

Possoch: However, the debate about nuclear waste seems to play a crucial role?

Walter: There is now a relatively large partisan consensus and also a consensus among the population that they want to solve the warehouse problem. Because we know that there are limited and clearly defined amounts of waste. If one were to say now that we would leave more reactors running, and in extreme cases, perhaps even for an infinite amount of time, this amount of waste would not be entirely limited, but it could be more – just a little, but no one knows how much. Politically, that could be a problem. If you’re going to say that nuclear power plants will now only operate for another one to three years, and you can also say that this means a three percent increase in nuclear waste, I can certainly imagine being able to compromise. If we are very fast, our repository location will be found in 2031. Then more exploration begins and then technical implementation begins. By that time, one had long since gone through the expansion process, that is, with the transition to keeping nuclear power plants connected to the grid.

Nuclear power instead of coal power?

Possoch: However, there are many indications that instead of nuclear power, coal power should fill Germany’s potential energy gaps. What is your opinion in this?

Walter: I don’t think the decision to take coal-fired power plants off the reserve again is an easy one for an eco-friendly party. Demanding countries for fossil raw materials with which trade contacts were previously less popular is certainly a decision no one was happy to make. This means that we are already in a position where things need to be reconsidered. I don’t think anyone in Germany doubts that the phase-out of nuclear energy will continue sooner or later. It’s just a question: are we now using the reserves we still have anyway, or is nuclear power now being replaced by coal.

Possoch: Thank you for talking.