Energy and transition at risk: More copper needed to reach 2050 أهداف goals

(Teleborsa) – Without adequate supply of copperand reduceFrom carbon dioxide can not happen. The, “electrification metal”, is in fact essential to all power conversion schemes. But the potential gap between supply and demand is expected to be quite large as the transition progresses. Replacement and recycling will not be enough to meet the demand for electric vehicles, electric infrastructure and renewable generation. Unless massive new supplies are easily made available, the net zero emission target by 2050 will fall short and remain elusive.

They are some of the conclusions given in S&P Global Report on the precious metal. Projections indicate that the demand for copper will rise from 25 million tons currently to about 50 million tons by 2035, a record level that will be maintained and will continue to grow to 53 million tons by 2050.

The the difference chronic Between global supply and demand for copper that is expected to start in the middle of this decade will have serious consequences for the global economy and will affect the timing of reaching the net zero emissions target set for 2050. In particular, inability It will reach 9.9 million tons in 2035 in the Rocky Road scenario, which is based on continuing current trends in the use of mining capacities and Recycling from recovered copper. This means a 20% reduction from the required level of supply for the net zero emissions target by 2050.

The gap also appears in the hypothesis Strong usage rates of capacity and recycling rates not achieved in the Grand Ambition scenario. Even under these stringent assumptions, demand for refined copper will exceed supply in the forecast period to 2035. Several authorities have already expressed concern about having enough metals to meet the net zero emissions target requirements by 2050. These include, among others, The US government, the European Union, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The latter summed up the challenge as a shift from an “energy-intensive system”. fuel to high density one of metal“.” Although people write a lot about lithium, and a lot about cobalt, copper is really essential because it is an electrolyte metal and essential for energy transmission. “I think people underestimated her,” said S&P’s vice president. Dan wanting to Axios. “This study is a wake-up call,” Yergin added. “It is one thing to express Warning And one more thing to say, well, how much do you have to do? And so we’re not saying that the 2050 goals won’t be achieved, but it’s more difficult than people think and we need to focus on it now.”

